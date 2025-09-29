Microfluidics for Biomedical Innovation Conference 2026 | Focus on Rapid Diagnostics, Wearables, and Emerging Areas (Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China - Jan 23rd - Jan 24th, 2026)

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microfluidics for Biomedical Innovation 2026 Shenzhen (Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China - Jan 23rd - Jan 24th, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Shenzhen is a world-class hub of technology development and innovation and is referred to as the Silicon Valley of China. This conference brings together academics and industry participants from around the world to engage with participants from across China, across Asia/Pacific and around the world.

Emphasis placed on technology developments in Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip platforms and the associated ecosystem that they are creating in terms of rapid diagnostics at the point-of-care, smart materials & wearables as well as micro-physiological systems (MPS, Organs-on-Chips). This conference is held co-located and concurrently with the Extracellular Vesicles 2026 Shenzhen with interspersed sessions for maximal scientific cross-pollination and networking opportunities -- All attendees receive full access to all presentations and all networking events.

The conference features exhibitors showcasing companies from around the world engaging with the participants -- the commercial program of this conference is fully-integrated with the scientific program.

The conference features scientific presentations, company technology spotlight presentations, exhibits, meals and networking events designed to foster collaboration and business development.

Agenda:

3D-Printing, Biofabrication and Bioprinting using Microfluidics

Droplet Microfluidics, Digital Microfluidics, Centrifugal Microfluidics

Lab-on-a-Chip and Microfluidics for Point-of-Care Diagnostic Testing and Global Health Applications

Microfluidic/LOAC Device Manufacturing: Technologies and Companies Showcase Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip: Life Science Research Applications

New Entrants from Around the World Expand the Market Opportunities for Microfluidics and Lab-on-a-Chip

Smart Materials & Wearables Drive Technology Development

Speakers

Amy Shen , Professor and Provost, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) -- Plenary Keynote Speaker

, Professor and Provost, Okinawa Institute of Science and Technology Graduate University (OIST) -- Plenary Keynote Speaker Hsueh-Chia Chang , Bayer Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Notre Dame

, Bayer Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Notre Dame Martyn Boutelle , Professor of Biomedical Sensors Engineering, Imperial College London

, Professor of Biomedical Sensors Engineering, Imperial College London Valerie Taly , CNRS Research Director, Cordeliers Research Center, President/CSO, Co-Founder METHYS Dx

, CNRS Research Director, Cordeliers Research Center, President/CSO, Co-Founder METHYS Dx Yoon-Kyoung Cho , Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering; Dean, College of Information and Biotechnology UNIST (Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology)

, Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering; Dean, College of Information and Biotechnology UNIST (Ulsan National Institute of Science & Technology) Chenzhong Li , XQ Deng Presidential Chair Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Chinese University of Hong Kong [Shenzhen] - Conference Co-Chair

, XQ Deng Presidential Chair Professor, Department of Biomedical Engineering, Chinese University of Hong Kong [Shenzhen] - Conference Co-Chair Jie Chen , Founding Dean of the School of Biomedical Engineering at Fudan University

, Founding Dean of the School of Biomedical Engineering at Fudan University Qian Luo , Professor, Institute of Scientific Instrumentation, Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences

, Professor, Institute of Scientific Instrumentation, Shenzhen Institute of Advanced Technology, Chinese Academy of Sciences Xueji Zhang , National Chair Professor, Vice Chairman of Shenzhen University - Conference Co-Chair

, National Chair Professor, Vice Chairman of Shenzhen University - Conference Co-Chair Chwee Teck Lim , NUSS Chair Professor, National University of Singapore

, NUSS Chair Professor, National University of Singapore Lorena Dieguez , Leader of the Medical Devices Research Group, INL- International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory

, Leader of the Medical Devices Research Group, INL- International Iberian Nanotechnology Laboratory Tingrui Pan , Yangtze River Chair Professor, University of Science and Technology of China -- Conference Senior Chairperson

, Yangtze River Chair Professor, University of Science and Technology of China -- Conference Senior Chairperson Yong Zhang, Chair Professor & Head, Department of Biomedical Engineering, City University of Hong Kong (CityUHK)

