Advances in Extracellular Vesicle & Biomimetic Science Conference 2025: Engage with Cutting-edge Science and Collaborative Opportunities (Houston, TX, United States - December 1-2, 2025)

The conference welcomes Professor Bruna Corradetti, Center for Precision Environmental Health, Department of Medicine -- Section of Hematology/Oncology at the Baylor College of Medicine as the Chairperson of the Conference.

This conference brings together academic researchers from across Texas Medical Center in Houston, researchers from across Texas and the US in a focused 2-day event featuring academic presentations on cutting-edge science, company presentations, technology/tools vendor presentations and instrumentation demos plus exhibitors and networking opportunities.

The conference welcomes doctoral students, post-doctoral and research fellows to submit abstracts for oral presentations on their research as it relates to the goals of this conference -- featuring the latest research, engaging researchers and companies, and extensive networking and collaboration opportunities.

Agenda:

Emerging Areas in Exosomes/EV Research

Various Platforms for the Isolation of Exosomes/EVs

Characterization of Exosomes/EVs

Downstream Analysis of Exosomes/EV Cargo -- RNAs, Proteins and Lipids

Platforms for Single Exosome/EV Analysis -- Flow Cytometry

Advancements in Technologies and New Disruptive Technologies in EV Research

Lipid Nanoparticles (LNPs)

Speakers

Biana Godin, Associate Professor, Department of Nanomedicine, Houston Methodist Research Institute

Francesca Taraballi, Associate Professor of Orthopedic Surgery, Houston Methodist Research Institute

Sara Corvigno, Assistant Professor, Department of Gynecologic Oncology and Reproductive Medicine, The University of Texas MD Anderson

Swathi Balaji, Associate Professor, Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children's Hospital

Bruna Corradetti, Assistant Professor, Center for Precision Environmental Health, Department of Medicine, Baylor College of Medicine -- Conference Chairperson

George A. Calin, Chair, Department of Cancer Biology Department, Division of Discovery Science, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Surjya Dash, Senior Scientist, Department of Nephrology, School of Medicine, University of Virginia

Tiziana Corsello, Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatrics, CEIID Research, University of Texas Medical Branch

Fernanda Kugeratski, Instructor, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center

Laura Goetzl, Professor and Vice Chair for Translational Research, The University of Texas, MD Anderson Caner Center

Sven Kreutel, CEO, Particle Metrix, Inc.

Yi-Ping Li, Professor, Department of Integrative Biology and Pharmacology, UTHealth Houston

