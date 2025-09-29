Extracellular Vesicles Conference 2026: Emerging Technologies, Biomarker Potential and Therapeutic Developments (Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China - January 23-24, 2026)

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Extracellular Vesicles 2026 Shenzhen (Shenzhen City, Guangdong Province, China - January 23-24, 2026)" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Extracellular Vesicles 2026 Shenzhen Conference is held in Shenzhen, China - The hub of technology development and referred to as the Silicon Valley of China.

The critical mass of researchers and companies in Shenzhen provides the driver for this conference to focus on the key topics and areas in Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) research as they expand and evolve in 2026.

Emphasis at this event is placed on the technologies that are being developed driving EV Research. Also the biomarker (diagnostic) potential and therapeutics development using EVs are explored at this conference.

This conference is held co-located and concurrently with the Microfluidics in Biomedical Innovation 2026 Shenzhen Conference enabling scientific networking and business development.

The commercial program at this conference complements the scientific program, and the host welcomes companies to engage at this conference as exhibitors and technology spotlight speakers - this ecosystem enables scientific advancement and commercial development.

Agenda:

Current Areas of Research in the Exosomes and Extracellular Vesicles (EVs) Field

Areas of Focus in LNP Technology Development

Exosome/EV Diagnostics Development

Exosome/EV Therapeutics Development

Instrumentation and Reagents for Exosome/EV Research/LNP Research

Emerging and Disruptive Technologies in the EV Research Field

Speakers

Andreas Moller , Professor, Director, JC STEM Lab of Personalized Cancer Medicine, Prince of Wales Hospital, Chinese University of Hong Kong; Executive Chair ISEV

, Professor, Director, JC STEM Lab of Personalized Cancer Medicine, Prince of Wales Hospital, Chinese University of Hong Kong; Executive Chair ISEV Gang Long , Professor, Fudan University

, Professor, Fudan University Hsueh-Chia Chang , Bayer Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Notre Dame; Co-Founder & CTO, Aopia Biosciences -- Conference Senior Chairperson

, Bayer Professor of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, University of Notre Dame; Co-Founder & CTO, Aopia Biosciences -- Conference Senior Chairperson Leslie Yeo , Distinguished Professor, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT); Chief Editor, Biomicrofluidics

, Distinguished Professor, Royal Melbourne Institute of Technology (RMIT); Chief Editor, Biomicrofluidics Qinglu Zeng , Professor, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

, Professor, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Yiyao Huang , Research Scientist, Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University; Member-at-Large, ISEV; Secretary, CSEV - Conference Co-Chair

, Research Scientist, Nanfang Hospital, Southern Medical University; Member-at-Large, ISEV; Secretary, CSEV - Conference Co-Chair Chi-Ying Huang , Distinguished Professor and Dean, Sciences in Institute of Biopharmaceutical Sciences, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taiwan, ROC

, Distinguished Professor and Dean, Sciences in Institute of Biopharmaceutical Sciences, National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University, Taiwan, ROC Haifang Yin , Professor, Head of Medical Technology Division, Tianjin Medical University

, Professor, Head of Medical Technology Division, Tianjin Medical University Judy Yam , Professor, The University of Hong Kong; Associate Editor JEV

, Professor, The University of Hong Kong; Associate Editor JEV Levent Yobas , Professor, Department of Electronic and Computer Engineering, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology

, Professor, Department of Electronic and Computer Engineering, Department of Chemical and Biological Engineering, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Sai Kiang Lim, Research Director, Paracrine Therapeutics; Associate Research Professor (Adj), Surgery, YLL School of Medicine, National University of Singapore

Research Director, Paracrine Therapeutics; Associate Research Professor (Adj), Surgery, YLL School of Medicine, National University of Singapore Zhigang Li , Associate Professor, Seventh Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University

, Associate Professor, Seventh Affiliated Hospital, Sun Yat-sen University Dominique PV de Kleijn, Professor Experimental Vascular Surgery, Professor Netherlands Heart Institute, University Medical Center Utrecht

Professor Experimental Vascular Surgery, Professor Netherlands Heart Institute, University Medical Center Utrecht Hsiu-Jung Liao , Researcher, Department of Medical Research, Far Eastern Memorial Hospital, Assistant Professor, Institute of Biopharmaceutical Science, National Yang-Ming University, Taiwan, ROC

, Researcher, Department of Medical Research, Far Eastern Memorial Hospital, Assistant Professor, Institute of Biopharmaceutical Science, National Yang-Ming University, Taiwan, ROC Lei Zheng , Professor of Medicine, Vice President, Nanfang Hospital Southern Medical University; Vice President, Chinese Society for Extracellular Vesicles

, Professor of Medicine, Vice President, Nanfang Hospital Southern Medical University; Vice President, Chinese Society for Extracellular Vesicles Linli Lv , Professor, Institute of Nephrology, Southeast University

, Professor, Institute of Nephrology, Southeast University Xiaomei Yan, Distinguished Professor, Xiamen University; Co-Founder of NanoFCM Inc.

