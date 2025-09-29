FTI Consulting Adds Regulatory Compliance Expert James Needham to Export Controls, Sanctions & Trade Practice

WASHINGTON, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of James Needham as a Senior Managing Director in the Export Controls, Sanctions & Trade practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Mr. Needham, who is based in Washington, D.C., is a compliance expert with extensive experience designing, implementing and leading compliance programs. His expertise spans export controls, sanctions, anti-corruption and third-party risk. He has advised clients across a wide range of industries, with a particular focus on aerospace, defense and advanced manufacturing.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Needham will advise clients on managing complex export controls and sanctions obligations and on building and sustaining right-sized, risk-based compliance programs. His work will span key regulatory regimes, including the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (“ITAR”), Export Administration Regulations (“EAR”) and the Office of Foreign Asset Controls (“OFAC”) sanction programs, and support clients with reviews before the Committee on Foreign Investment in the Unites States (“CFIUS”).

“Regulations are evolving rapidly around export controls and trade, disrupting business strategy, raising costs and increasing risk for our clients,” said Anthony J. Ferrante, Global Head of the Cybersecurity and Export Controls, Sanctions & Trade practices. “Jim has been in the executive seat navigating these very challenges and brings a deep compliance expertise to our team that will be key in keeping our clients ahead of the curve.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Needham served as Vice President and Associate General Counsel at RTX, a leading global aerospace and defense company. During his career at RTX, Mr. Needham led enterprise-wide compliance programs focused on ITAR and EAR controls, anti-corruption, ethics and third-party risk. He also developed governance frameworks for emerging technologies, including artificial intelligence.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Needham said, “Evolving national security and foreign policy objectives are increasingly leveraging export controls and sanctions in new and complex ways. At the same time, expanding regulatory scrutiny has left many companies struggling to keep pace. I look forward to helping our clients navigate this challenging landscape.”



