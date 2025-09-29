Graphenix Development and the Energy Storage Engine Power Upstate NY’s Battery Ecosystem

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Graphenix Development Inc. (GDI), a Rochester-based battery materials company, is advancing its mission to re-shore critical battery components, and utilize US-based critical minerals for Nextgen Li-ion Batteries. GDI was awarded a $100,000 SuperBoost grant, which will accelerate its ongoing partnership with The Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, to commercialize its 100% silicon anode technology. GDI is spearheading development of a new prelithiation method to improve the durability of its 100% silicon anode lithium-ion batteries, which is a breakthrough that has the potential to transform both performance and supply chain resilience in the U.S. and build the New York State battery ecosystem. This will be leveraged in collaboration with a XTECH Army $1.9M contract for Li-ion cell development for Defense applications.

Just in the past few months, China has imposed new export restrictions on critical battery and rare earth materials, sharpening an already urgent threat to the U.S. supply chain. The US is currently dependent on battery-grade graphite from China (controls 94% of the global supply), a risk that touches every sector relying on lithium-ion batteries: defense, eMobility, consumer electronics, and medical devices. GDI’s 100% silicon anode eliminates the need for graphite entirely and can be manufactured domestically using a NATO-aligned supply chain. Leveraging AGC’s proprietary high throughput PECVD process, GDI deposits a silicon coating directly onto copper foil, removing powders, binders, and solvents from the equation, offering a faster-charging, higher-density, and U.S.-controlled alternative to the status quo. This production method can be scaled cost effectively in the US to combat its supply chain insecurities.



Despite securing more than $10 million in recent private investment, GDI’s leadership emphasized the importance of working alongside the Engine to accelerate progress in New York and build momentum for regional growth. By collaborating with academic partners including Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT), Cornell University, and Binghamton University, GDI is validating its technology across testbeds and preparing for scaled production in the state.



Rob Anstey, CEO of GDI, commented, “This partnership with the Engine is not just about funding, it’s about showing the world that the U.S. can lead in battery innovation and production. We’ve built our headquarters in Rochester and we’re scaling here because we believe in New York’s role in securing America’s energy future. The Engine helps us move faster, validate critical technologies, and connect with partners who can turn innovation into impact.”



“Range and charge anxiety are two of the biggest barriers to EV adoption in the U.S.,” Anstey continued. “With this project, we’re creating a battery that can deliver 500-miles of range and fast-charge 250 miles in 15 minutes, again and again, over 150,000 miles of use. That’s what will move the market.”



Dr. Fernando Gómez-Baquero, Director of the Translation Pillar at The Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, noted, “GDI is tackling one of the most persistent challenges in the battery world: cycle life for silicon anodes. Through our support, they’re not just improving materials, they’re redefining what’s possible in American battery manufacturing.”



Dr. Meera Sampath, CEO of The Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York, added, “SuperBoost was created to help companies like GDI compress the timeline between R&D and real-world deployment. Their commitment to growing in Upstate New York is exactly the kind of industry partnership we need to reclaim our leadership in clean energy and secure our national supply chains.”



As this project advances, GDI is poised to help establish Upstate New York as a cornerstone of American battery innovation, building cleaner, safer, and more resilient energy solutions for the nation’s future.

About Graphenix Development Inc.

Graphenix Development Inc. (GDI) is developing a next-generation battery anode platform based on 100% silicon. Its proprietary PECVD fabrication process eliminates graphite, solvents, and binders, resulting in a cleaner, more scalable pathway to high energy-density lithium-ion batteries. Proving in 3rd party testing to increase energy density by >30% up to 900Wh/L, and enabling hundreds of repeated <15-minute charging cycles. GDI is headquartered in Rochester, NY. Learn more at www.gdinrg.com

Contact:

Dr. Robert Anstey,

CEO and Founder

Graphenix Development Inc.

rob.anstey@graphnx.com

About The Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York

Led by Binghamton University, The Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York is a National Science Foundation-funded, place-based innovation program. The coalition includes over 40 academic, industry, nonprofit, and community partners, including Cornell University, Rochester Institute of Technology, Syracuse University, Launch NY, and NY-BEST. The Engine advances next-generation battery technology development and manufacturing to drive economic growth and bolster national security. Its vision is to transform Upstate New York into America’s Battery Capital. For more information, visit https://upstatenyengine.org

Contact:

Fernando Gómez-Baquero, Ph.D.

Translation Pillar Director

The Energy Storage Engine in Upstate New York

fernando@cornell.edu