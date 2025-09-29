Official Philips Home Access Online Store Has Been Launched — Up to 60 % OFF, Free Shipping and Exclusive Giveaways

ONTARIO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The official Philips Home Access online store has been launched at homeaccess.philips , offering U.S. consumers direct access to a full range of keyless smart locks and home security solutions.





Featured Launch Offers Sept 25–Oct 30

To celebrate the launch, the store is offering a range of exclusive sitewide perks, including:

Exclusive savings of up to 60%.

Free shipping on all orders, with no minimum spend.

on all orders, with no minimum spend. Spin-the-wheel rewards for new registered users, unlocking random extra discount codes.

for new registered users, unlocking random extra discount codes. Giveaways & Prize Drawings — including Amazon gift cards, free accessories, and more surprises for participating customers.

Smarter Living Starts at Your Front Door

Built to support both homeowners and renters, homeaccess.philips offers a streamlined and secure shopping experience. Customers can:

Shop 100% authentic Philips smart locks , eligible for official product registration.

, eligible for official product registration. Compare series based on features, compatibility, and entry type.

Access guides, blogs, and installation tips curated by the Philips Home Access team.

Customize front-door solutions through bundled kits and add-on accessories.

Explore the Full Philips Smart Lock Lineup

From entry-level deadbolts to advanced biometric systems, the online store features a complete range of solutions for every household:

1000 Series Electronic Deadbolt — An affordable entry-level upgrade that offers keyless access via fingerprint, PIN code, or traditional key.

— An affordable entry-level upgrade that offers keyless access via fingerprint, PIN code, or traditional key. 4200 Series Smart Lock — A newly launched model that combines a classic push-button keypad with built-in Wi-Fi , allowing users to control and monitor their lock remotely via smartphone.

— A newly launched model that combines a classic push-button keypad with , allowing users to control and monitor their lock remotely via smartphone. 5000 Series Palm Recognition Smart Lock — A premium solution featuring next-generation touchless biometric unlocking for enhanced security and convenience.

— A premium solution featuring next-generation for enhanced security and convenience. 7000 Series Video Doorbells — High-definition video monitoring with two-way audio and real-time app notification for improved front-door visibility.

— High-definition video monitoring with two-way audio and real-time app notification for improved front-door visibility. Bundle Kits — Curated combinations of smart locks, levers, and video doorbells designed to match a variety of door types and household needs.

All products on homeaccess.philips are authentic Philips-branded hardware, eligible for registration at philips.com and backed by a 2-year limited warranty.

Company Info

In June 2022, Shenzhen Conex Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd entered into a brand license agreement with Koninklijke Philips N.V., covering smart locks, video doorbells, and related accessories. Operated by Conex, the Philips Home Access portfolio delivers intelligent and user-friendly access control solutions under the Philips brand.

Idlespace Technology Co., Ltd is the exclusive authorized importer and distributor of Philips Smart Locks in North America, based in Ontario, California.

Media Contact

Simon Zhang

simon.zhang@homeaccess.philips

