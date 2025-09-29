Apollo Announces Launch of Apollo Sports Capital

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo (NYSE: APO) today announced the launch of Apollo Sports Capital (ASC), a new investment business providing capital solutions across the global sports and live events ecosystem. Al Tylis, a seasoned sports investor and executive has been named Chief Executive Officer of ASC. Apollo Partners Rob Givone and Lee Solomon have been named co-portfolio managers of the platform. Sam Porter has been named Chief Strategy Officer for ASC.

ASC will invest predominantly in credit and hybrid opportunities in the sports landscape, spanning franchises, leagues, venues, media, events and more. The permanent capital holding company is designed to be a stable, long-term partner to the sector, providing patient capital and adding strategic value.

Co-President of Apollo Asset Management John Zito said, “With Apollo Sports Capital, we’ve set out to build the preeminent investment company in the growing world of sports. Our aim is to create durable, long-term value not only for investors but also for fans, teams and communities.”

Zito continued, “We’ve known Al for many years. He brings a rare combination of investment and operational success in both sports and real estate. Together with the expertise of Rob, Lee and the broader team, we believe ASC will be well positioned as a capital solutions leader in the industry.”

ASC CEO Al Tylis said, “Having owned or invested in many teams and leagues over the years, I know firsthand how valuable Apollo Sports Capital will be to the market. We bring patient capital, extensive networks, and a range of solutions that go beyond the typical equity-only strategies. Lee, Rob, Sam and the Apollo team have extensive experience investing across this ecosystem, and together we’ve set out to build something differentiated and enduring in the world of sports.”

Prior to joining ASC, Tylis led numerous sports investments, including as owner and chairman of Club Necaxa, La Equidad and the Brooklyn Pickleball Team. He also serves on the Boards of G2 Esports, United Pickleball Association and Canvas Property Group, and is the co-founder of the Tylis Family Foundation. Tylis is a former real estate executive, having most recently served as president and CEO of NorthStar Asset Management.

ASC will build on Apollo’s established presence in sports, with Apollo’s managed funds having deployed approximately $17 billion to-date in the broader space, including investments in sports and entertainment companies, media rights, and stadium and league financings.

About Apollo

Apollo is a high-growth, global alternative asset manager. In our asset management business, we seek to provide our clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade credit to private equity. For more than three decades, our investing expertise across our fully integrated platform has served the financial return needs of our clients and provided businesses with innovative capital solutions for growth. Through Athene, our retirement services business, we specialize in helping clients achieve financial security by providing a suite of retirement savings products and acting as a solutions provider to institutions. Our patient, creative, and knowledgeable approach to investing aligns our clients, businesses we invest in, our employees, and the communities we impact, to expand opportunity and achieve positive outcomes. As of June 30, 2025, Apollo had approximately $840 billion of assets under management. To learn more, please visit www.apollo.com.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

(212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

(212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com