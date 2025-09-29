CoreCivic Announces New Contract Awards At California City Immigration Processing Center and Midwest Regional Reception Center

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE: CXW) ("CoreCivic") announced today that it has been awarded two new contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement ("ICE") to utilize 3,593 beds at two facilities we own in core enforcement areas of the United States. Once fully activated, we expect to generate total annual revenue at the two facilities combined of nearly $200 million.

California City Immigration Processing Center - 2,560 beds New contract with ICE to utilize our 2,560-bed California City Immigration Processing Center. We have been preparing to accept detainees at this facility since April 1, 2025, when we entered into a six-month Letter Contract with ICE to resume operations at the facility while we worked to negotiate and execute a longer-term contract. We began receiving detainees at the facility on August 27, 2025 under terms of the Letter Contract. Transitioning from a Letter Contract to the definitive contract effective September 1, 2025 will result in variability in revenue and cash flow as we continue to successfully hire staff and receive additional detainees during the activation period. We currently expect the activation to be complete in the first quarter of 2026, achieving a normalized run-rate in the second quarter of 2026. Total annual revenue once the activation is complete is expected to be approximately $130 million. The new contract expires in August 2027.

Midwest Regional Reception Center - 1,033 beds New contract with ICE at our 1,033-bed Midwest Regional Reception Center in Leavenworth, Kansas. We entered into a six-month Letter Contract with ICE on March 7, 2025 to begin activation efforts at the facility while we worked to negotiate and execute a longer-term contract. Although we have been successful in hiring staff and have prepared the facility to accept detainees during this term, the intake process has been delayed by legal challenges. The new contract commenced on September 7, 2025, and is for a term of 24 months. The agreement provides for a fixed monthly payment plus an incremental per diem payment based on detainee populations, both of which commence once the temporary injunction currently prohibiting the intake of detainees is no longer enforceable. Total annual revenue once the facility is fully activated is expected to be approximately $60 million. However, we cannot predict if or when the legal challenges will be successfully resolved.



Damon T. Hininger, CoreCivic's Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce the finalization of contracts for these two facilities, both of which were idle at the beginning of the year. The geographic locations of each of these facilities will enhance our ability to support our government partner in its effort to enforce immigration laws in areas of need across the United States. Looking forward, we anticipate additional contracting activity that will help satisfy ICE's growing needs."

Patrick D. Swindle, CoreCivic's President and Chief Operating Officer, added, "Once fully activated, these two facilities are expected to generate combined annual revenue of nearly $200 million. While the intake process has been delayed at the Midwest Regional Reception Center, we will offer newly hired employees opportunities to be redeployed at our other activations until the legal challenges are resolved. Our team continues to work hard on activating our idle facilities, which helps lay the foundation for continued earnings growth into 2026 and beyond."

