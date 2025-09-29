Halberd Corporation Acquires NeuroSense AI Corp., a Revolutionary Behavioral Intelligence Platform to Transform TBI, Other Research, and Clinical Assessment

JACKSON CENTER, Pa., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halberd Corporation (OTC: HALB) today announced its acquisition of NeuroSense AI Corp., a groundbreaking artificial intelligence platform that will revolutionize behavioral analysis for traumatic brain injury (TBI) research and clinical assessment. The proprietary platform represents the first commercial development of multi-modal behavioral signal fusion.

Breaking New Ground in AI-Powered Healthcare

NeuroSense AI will address a critical gap, starting with TBI research, where traditional observational methods often fail to capture subtle neurological changes that precede clinical manifestations. The platform's innovative approach fuses three distinct behavioral data streams – vocal patterns, movement dynamics, and social interactions – through advanced AI algorithms powered by Claude AI technology. Among each of those three data streams are multiple data points, ripe for analysis to better assess deviations from norms that may evidence, for example, toxic buildup of antigens associated with the targeted disease state or affliction.

"NeuroSense AI represents a paradigm shift in how we understand and monitor brain health," commented William Hartman, CEO of Halberd Corporation. "By combining cutting-edge sensor technology with artificial intelligence, we're providing researchers and clinicians with tools that can detect neurological changes weeks or months before traditional methods. Moreover, the degree of such deviations from the norm become more demonstrable and quantifiable. The magnitude of each such deviation, coupled with the greater number of variables/data points to test, will render test results more evident. Presumably, less testing would be required before the requisite level of proof for the FDA is achieved. This could be particularly revolutionary, considering the amount of time required to achieve the appropriate standard of proof of efficacy. We intend to implement this capability into the upcoming Phase 2 animal testing being planned at Mississippi State University."

Proprietary Technology Delivers Clinical-Grade Insights

The NeuroSense AI platform leverages proprietary algorithms to analyze and often quantify:

Ultrasonic Vocalization Patterns: Advanced audio processing detects stress indicators, frequency variations, and temporal changes in vocal behavior particularly in animal research and testing;

Micro-Movement Analysis: Computer vision technology tracks subtle changes in grooming, mobility, and spatial behavior patterns;

Social Dynamic Monitoring: AI-powered assessment of interaction patterns, engagement timing, and social preference indicators.



This multi-modal approach generates comprehensive behavioral fingerprints that enable researchers to track recovery trajectories, assess treatment efficacy, and identify early warning signs of neurological decline with unprecedented accuracy. And, with the multiplicity of data points, test results become far more quantifiable and the results far more evident.

First-Mover Advantage in Billion-Dollar Market

The global behavioral health market is projected to reach $240 billion by 2030, with AI-driven diagnostic tools representing the fastest-growing segment. NeuroSense AI Corp. positions Halberd as the first company to commercialize Claude AI-powered behavioral analysis, providing significant competitive advantages in both research and clinical markets.

"We're not just launching a product – we're creating an entirely new category of AI-powered behavioral intelligence," said the platform's lead developer. "The combination of real-time multi-modal analysis with advanced AI interpretation has never before been achieved in a commercial platform."

Immediate Applications Across Multiple Markets

Research Institutions: Universities and research centers can leverage NeuroSense AI to accelerate TBI studies, improve data quality, and publish breakthrough research with unprecedented behavioral insights.

Clinical Applications: Hospitals and rehabilitation centers gain objective tools for tracking patient progress, optimizing treatment protocols, and providing evidence-based care recommendations. And those tools become far more potent, given the multiple data points, thus facilitating much more quantifiable results.

Pharmaceutical Development: Drug developers can utilize the platform for clinical trials, biomarker discovery, and regulatory submissions with robust behavioral endpoint data.

Government and Military: Defense applications include personnel assessment, injury evaluation, and long-term health monitoring for service members.

Technical Innovation Meets Regulatory Readiness

Halberd’s NeuroSense AI is being implemented to accord with FDA regulatory pathways in mind, featuring comprehensive documentation, validation protocols, and clinical-grade accuracy standards. The platform's cloud-native architecture will ensure scalability from single-subject studies to large multi-site clinical trials.

Key technical capabilities include:

Real-time behavioral analysis and scoring

Automated clinical report generation

Longitudinal trend analysis and predictive modeling

Integration with existing research and clinical workflows

HIPAA-compliant data security and privacy protection



Investment in Future Innovation

The NeuroSense AI development initiative represents Halberd's strategic commitment to AI-powered healthcare innovation. The Company plans additional platform expansions including human clinical applications, consumer wellness monitoring, and advanced predictive analytics capabilities.

"This is just the beginning," emphasized Hartman. "NeuroSense AI will establish our foundation in behavioral intelligence, but we see applications extending far beyond TBI research into general brain health, aging, and cognitive wellness monitoring."

