Elicio Therapeutics Announces Investigator-Initiated Phase 1 Trial to be Conducted by Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and funded by The Lustgarten Foundation for Neoadjuvant ELI-002 7P in Pancreatic Ductal Adenocarcinoma

Study will evaluate ELI-002 7P in combination with chemotherapy and a checkpoint inhibitor (“CPI”) in the neoadjuvant setting



Trial is anticipated to begin enrolling in H1’2026



BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX, “Elicio” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, today announced the planned initiation of an investigator-initiated Phase 1 neoadjuvant study of ELI-002 7P in combination with chemotherapy and an anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitor in borderline and resectable pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma (“PDAC”). The multi-center investigator-initiated trial (“IIT”) will be led by principal investigator, Kevin Soares, M.D., from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (“MSK”), and is being funded by the Lustgarten Foundation.

The IIT will evaluate mFOLFIRINOX in combination with ELI-002 7P, with or without the anti–PD-1 antibody. The study is designed to enroll 20 patients across two cohorts (10 per arm). The trial is expected to commence in H1’2026.

“We are entering an exciting era in pancreatic cancer treatment, where combining standard neoadjuvant chemotherapy with innovative immunotherapies has the potential to offer real hope. PDAC, unfortunately, has remained refractory to single-agent immune checkpoint inhibitors due to low infiltration of T-cells to the tumor site and low PD-1/PD-L1 expression. Targeting the immunosuppressive PDAC tumor microenvironment (“TME”) with ELI-002 7P, which has demonstrated robust T-cell responses in multiple trials, may be able to convert immunologically “cold” tumors to T-cell-inflamed “hot” tumors with upregulation of checkpoint signaling priming disease for treatment with previously ineffective immune checkpoint inhibitors. This trial of mFOLFIRINOX plus ELI-002 7P, with or without anti-PD-1, is designed not just to evaluate efficacy and safety, but to understand deeply how T cells in both the tumor and the periphery respond. Our aim is to improve surgical outcomes and long-term survival by harnessing the immune system in ways we haven’t yet fully explored,” said Dr. Soares.

Chief Medical Officer of Elicio Therapeutics, Christopher Haqq, M.D., Ph.D., added, “We believe this study represents a critical step forward in KRAS-targeted immunotherapy. By evaluating ELI-002 in combination with mFOLFIRINOX and exploring the additional role of anti-PD-1 blockade, we aim to establish a treatment paradigm that maximizes immune activation while maintaining safety. Our hope is that this approach will deliver meaningful improvements in relapse-free survival and overall survival for patients facing resectable and borderline resectable PDAC in the neo-adjuvant setting. If Phase 1 results are supportive, expanding to a broader population in this setting could enable more PDAC patients to benefit from ELI-002 7P, and also enhance the commercial opportunity for Elicio.”

About ELI-002

Elicio’s lead product candidate, ELI-002, is a structurally novel investigational AMP cancer vaccine that targets cancers that are driven by mutations in the KRAS-gene—a prevalent driver of many human cancers. ELI-002 is comprised of two powerful components that are built with Elicio’s AMP technology consisting of AMP-modified mutant KRAS peptide antigens and ELI-004, an AMP-modified CpG oligodeoxynucleotide adjuvant that is available as an off-the-shelf subcutaneous administration.

ELI-002 2P (2-peptide formulation) has been studied in the Phase 1 (AMPLIFY-201) trial in patients with high relapse risk mKRAS-driven solid tumors, following surgery and chemotherapy (NCT04853017). ELI-002 7P (7-peptide formulation) is currently being studied in a Phase 1/2 (AMPLIFY-7P) trial in patients with mKRAS-driven pancreatic cancer (NCT05726864). The ELI-002 7P formulation is designed to provide immune response coverage against seven of the most common KRAS mutations present in 25% of all solid tumors, thereby increasing the potential patient population for ELI-002.

About the Amphiphile Platform

Elicio’s proprietary AMP platform delivers investigational immunotherapeutics directly to the “brain center” of the immune system – the lymph nodes. Elicio believes this site-specific delivery of disease-specific antigens, adjuvants and other immunomodulators may efficiently educate, activate and amplify critical immune cells, potentially resulting in induction and persistence of potent adaptive immunity required to treat many diseases. In preclinical models, Elicio observed lymph node-specific engagement driving therapeutic immune responses of increased magnitude, function and durability. Elicio believes its AMP lymph node-targeted approach will produce superior clinical benefits compared to immunotherapies that do not engage the lymph nodes based on preclinical studies.

Elicio’s AMP platform, originally developed at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has broad potential in the cancer space to advance a number of development initiatives through internal activities, in-licensing arrangements or development collaborations and partnerships.

The AMP platform has been shown to deliver immunotherapeutics directly to the lymph nodes by latching on to the protein albumin, found in the local injection site, as it travels to lymphatic tissue.

Elicio Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELTX) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of high-prevalence cancers, including mKRAS-positive pancreatic and colorectal cancers. Elicio intends to build on recent clinical successes in the personalized cancer vaccine space to develop effective, off-the-shelf vaccines. Elicio’s Amphiphile (“AMP”) technology aims to enhance the education, activation and amplification of cancer-specific T cells relative to conventional vaccination strategies, with the goal of promoting durable cancer immunosurveillance in patients. Elicio’s ELI-002 lead program is an off-the-shelf vaccine candidate targeting the most common KRAS mutations, which drive approximately 25% of all solid tumors. Off-the-shelf vaccine approaches have the potential benefits of low cost, rapid commercial scale manufacturing, and rapid availability of drug to patients especially in neo-adjuvant settings and for prophylaxis in high-risk patients, contrary to personalized vaccines approaches. ELI-002 is being studied in an ongoing, randomized clinical trial in patients with mKRAS-positive pancreatic cancer who completed standard therapy but remain at high risk of relapse. ELI-002 also has been studied in patients with mKRAS-positive colorectal cancer (“CRC”) in Phase 1 studies. The updated AMPLIFY-201 Phase 1 data for PDAC and CRC was presented at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2024 and included a 16.3-month median recurrence-free survival and 28.9-month median overall survival for the full study population. In the future, Elicio plans to expand ELI-002 to other indications including mKRAS positive lung cancer and other mKRAS positive cancers. Elicio’s pipeline includes additional off-the-shelf therapeutic cancer vaccines candidates, including ELI-007 and ELI-008, that target BRAF-driven cancers and p53 hotspot mutations, respectively. For more information, please visit www.elicio.com.

