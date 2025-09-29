VVC – Commencement of Central Kansas Uplift Project

TORONTO, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources ("VVC" or the "Company") (TSX-V: VVC; OTC: VVCVF) today announces its strategic development of the Central Kansas Uplift ("CKU") Project, an initiative being advanced through VVC’s wholly owned subsidiary, Plateau Helium Corporation ("PHC"). The CKU Project targets helium-rich natural gas within multiple stacked reservoirs in Rush and Pawnee Counties, Kansas, where PHC has assembled a meaningful lease position and identified multiple well development locations. The CKU Project is a very mature exploration area with thousands of historic wells drilled. These wells provide a tremendous volume of geologic, engineering, and production data that is used to guide and de-risk PHC’s development plans.

The project overlies the Central Kansas Uplift, an area with historical helium concentrations ranging from 1.5%–6%. Geologically, there are areas within the CKU that consist of up to eight stacked helium-rich reservoir zones with typical well depths of 2,500–5,000 feet. The Company has leased 10,875 acres of an area of interest (AOI). The AOI has 160 potential drilling locations. The CKU area provides existing midstream infrastructure as evidenced by multiple gas pipelines, processing facilities and a helium liquefier that are all located within PHC’s AOI.

"In CKU, we are aligning subsurface opportunities with existing midstream access," said Chairman Terrence Martell, Ph. D. "The combination of stacked zones, documented helium in historic gas and oil wells, and existing pipelines provides a practical pathway to add wells methodically while managing capital intensity."

Development is planned in phases that prioritize additional wells and processing access, while evaluating further lease expansion within the CKU fairway.

About VVC Resources

VVC engages in the exploration, development, and management of natural resources - specializing in scarce and increasingly valuable materials needed to meet the growing, high-tech demands of industries such as manufacturing, technology, medicine, space travel, and the expanding green economy. Our portfolio includes a diverse set of multi-asset, high-growth projects, comprising: Helium & industrial gas production in western U.S.; Copper & associated metals operations in northern Mexico; and Strategic investments in carbon sequestration and other green energy technologies. VVC is a Canada-based, publicly-traded company on the TSXV (TSX-V:VVC). To learn more, visit our website at: www.vvcresources.com .

