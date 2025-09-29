Neura Health Secures $11.4 Million Series A to Fuel National Expansion of Comprehensive, Tech-Enabled Neurology Care Model

Funding marks first-ever investment by the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Venture Fund™

Comes on the heels of Neura’s expansion into memory care, addressing a critical shortage in cognitive neurologists amid the growing ‘Silver Tsunami’

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neura Health , the virtual neurology clinic improving access and quality of care for patients with chronic conditions, today announced an $11.4 million Series A funding round. The round, which brings the company's total funding to $22 million, was led by the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Venture Fund, marking the fund’s first-ever investment. Additional participants include Norwest Venture Partners, Koch Disruptive Technologies, Esplanade Ventures, Pear VC, Correlation Ventures, and E12 Ventures.

Neura is addressing an urgent unmet need for sub-specialty, patient-focused neurological support. 145 million Americans live with a neurological condition, yet the average wait time for an appointment with a neurologist is at least 4–6 months due to a nationwide provider shortage (American Academy of Neurology). Neura is closing the access gap with a first-of-its-kind, comprehensive platform that combines virtual visits with top neurologists and neurological sub-specialists, alongside AI-powered workflows, an intuitive app with integrated symptom tracking, streamlined care navigation, and personalized education and coaching. Neura is the only tech-enabled care model to support the full spectrum of neurology conditions, including eight major condition categories: headache and migraine, epilepsy, chronic pain, concussion, stroke recovery, dementia, and undiagnosed neurological symptoms.

“Neura is pioneering a new standard of care for neurological conditions, many of which affect women disproportionately and often differently. Migraine, for example, affects women three times more often than men and those under age 45 who experience migraines with aura have an increased risk of ischemic stroke,” said Lisa Suennen, Managing Partner, American Heart Association Ventures. “By providing faster, more personalized access to care, Neura’s model aligns directly with the Go Red for Women Venture Fund’s purpose to advance heart and brain health for women.”

Neura recently expanded into memory care, responding to the need for specialized care as the 'silver tsunami' of aging Americans accelerates. Currently, there is only one cognitive neurologist for every one million dementia patients, according to the American Academy of Neurology. Neura’s memory care offering will enable millions of patients to receive earlier diagnoses, ongoing symptom management, and wraparound support, all within Neura’s trusted, HIPAA-compliant platform.

Unlike point solutions focused on just one condition or that offer text-only care, Neura’s care model delivers accessible, comprehensive neurological care built for both high-quality outcomes and high-touch support, regardless of the condition. Patients benefit from support during their visit and beyond with:

Board-certified neurologists — with a focus on those who follow the American Heart Association’s and other science-based care guidelines — who are available nationwide via video visits and online messaging;

— with a focus on those who follow the American Heart Association’s and other science-based care guidelines — who are available nationwide via video visits and online messaging; Patient-centered appointments focused on collaborative, evidence-based care, designed to gain patient trust, address concerns without feeling rushed, and deliver best-in-class outcomes;

focused on collaborative, evidence-based care, designed to gain patient trust, address concerns without feeling rushed, and deliver best-in-class outcomes; Appointments within seven days, eliminating months-long wait times;

eliminating months-long wait times; AI-powered tools to reduce administrative burden and enhance efficiency , enabling providers to support more patients without sacrificing quality of care;

, enabling providers to support more patients without sacrificing quality of care; Integrated symptom tracking , with real-time summaries sent to providers ahead of each appointment and automatic EHR integration;

, with real-time summaries sent to providers ahead of each appointment and automatic EHR integration; Personalized education and dedicated care coaching , offering between-visit support for lifestyle improvements, including sleep, diet, stress management, and more.

, offering between-visit support for lifestyle improvements, including sleep, diet, stress management, and more. Prescriptions delivered directly to patients, easily managed and coordinated in Neura’s app.



This approach is already driving measurable results. Neura is the first virtual neurology solution to publish clinical outcomes in a peer-reviewed journal. Published in Headache (2022), the Journal of Clinical Medicine (2023), and Current Neurology and Neuroscience Reports (2025), Neura’s treatment model delivered a 73% reduction in ER and urgent care visits and a 66% increase in patients’ global impression of improvement.

To date, Neura has served over 43,000 patients nationwide, partnering with leading health systems like Sentara Health to extend their bandwidth and treat the widest array of neurological conditions. Neura is also in network with more than 40 health plans, including Aetna, Blue Shield of California, Cigna, Sana, Anthem Blue Cross, TriWest, and Medicare. Its referral partnerships with life sciences leaders such as Theranica and Otolith Labs exemplify the broad need for coordinated, whole-person neurological care.

Behind the scenes, Neura is laying the foundation for long-term clinical breakthroughs. The company is aggregating one of the largest real-world evidence datasets in neurology, centralizing outcomes, symptoms, and treatment data that have long been siloed across the healthcare system. This dataset has drawn interest from leading pharmaceutical manufacturers and is poised to advance the company’s long-term vision: to find life-changing medical solutions by learning from the experience of every neurology patient.

“After struggling to find and manage care for my own chronic nerve pain, I saw firsthand the gaps in care that prevent millions of people like me from finding relief and recovery from chronic neurological conditions,” said Elizabeth Burstein, CEO and Co-Founder of Neura Health. “We’ve built Neura Health to bring the highest quality neurological care directly to patients across the country, providing them with empathy, hand-holding, and support as they navigate their care journeys. Neura’s Series A will help the company advance its mission of making high-quality neurological care accessible to all, accelerating growth with payers and health systems, expanding into new condition areas, and continuing to deliver compassionate, expert support at every step of the patient journey.”

For more information about Neura Health, visit www.neurahealth.co .

About Neura Health

Neura Health is a virtual neurology clinic focused on improving access and quality of care for patients with chronic conditions, including headache and migraine, sleep disorders, seizures, traumatic brain injuries (TBI), stroke, tremors, long COVID, and memory disorders. Neura Health’s platform connects patients to board-certified neurologists, integrated symptom tracking, personalized education, and dedicated care coaching to help patients manage chronic neurological conditions. The company’s near-term mission is to improve access to and quality of care for neurologic conditions, and its long-term vision is to find long-term medical solutions by learning from the experience of every neurology patient. Co-founded by Elizabeth Burstein and Sameer Madan, Neura Health has raised $22 million in venture funding and is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit www.neurahealth.co .

