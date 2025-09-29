The Oncology Institute Partners with Protocol Behavioral Health to Integrate Mental Health Services into Cancer Care

CERRITOS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI), a pioneer in value-based community oncology care, is pleased to announce a new partnership with Protocol Behavioral Health, a leading provider of evidence-based mental health care for cancer patients. This collaboration underscores TOI’s commitment to delivering whole-person care by integrating behavioral health services directly into the cancer care journey.

Research shows that approximately 30% of cancer patients experience significant depression or anxiety, and oncologists widely agree that behavioral health support can benefit nearly every patient. Through this partnership, TOI patients will gain timely access to mental health services that are tailored specifically to the emotional and psychological challenges of cancer, with no waitlists and full integration into the patient’s care team, and the added benefit of services offered in multiple languages to support our diverse patient population.

“Anxiety and depression can greatly threaten a patient’s outcome by affecting their ability to complete treatment in the recommended time,” said Yale Podnos, MD, Chief Medical Officer at The Oncology Institute. “By embedding behavioral health services directly into our care model, we’re closing a critical gap in oncology and ensuring our patients have access to the support they need, exactly when they need it.”

Key Benefits of the Partnership:

Integrated Care Delivery : Protocol clinicians collaborate with TOI providers using the Collaborative Care Model (CoCM) , an evidence-based framework proven to improve outcomes through team-based care.

: Protocol clinicians collaborate with TOI providers using the , an evidence-based framework proven to improve outcomes through team-based care. Improved Access : Patients receive behavioral health support without delays, removing a major barrier to care in traditional mental health systems.

: Patients receive behavioral health support without delays, removing a major barrier to care in traditional mental health systems. Specialized Expertise : Protocol’s behavioral health care managers and psychiatric providers are trained specifically to support oncology patients through diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and beyond.

: Protocol’s behavioral health care managers and psychiatric providers are trained specifically to support oncology patients through diagnosis, treatment, survivorship, and beyond. Improved Patient Outcomes: Studies link integrated behavioral health care to better treatment adherence, quality of life, and patient satisfaction.

“We founded Protocol to meet a clear need in oncology,” said Cara Bohon, PhD, Chief Clinical Officer of Protocol Behavioral Health. “Through this partnership, we’re ensuring that mental health care is not a luxury or an afterthought; it’s a core part of the patient’s treatment plan from day one.”

About The Oncology Institute ( www.theoncologyinstitute.com ):

Founded in 2007, The Oncology Institute (NASDAQ: TOI) is advancing oncology by delivering highly specialized, value-based cancer care in the community setting. TOI offers cutting-edge, evidence-based cancer care to a population of approximately 1.9 million patients, including clinical trials, transfusions, and other care delivery models traditionally associated with the most advanced care delivery organizations. With over 180 employed and affiliate clinicians and over 100 clinics and affiliate locations of care across five states and growing, TOI is changing oncology for the better.

About Protocol Behavioral Health ( www.protocolcares.com ):

Protocol Behavioral Health provides timely, evidence-based mental health care tailored to the unique needs of cancer patients. Using the Collaborative Care Model, Protocol integrates behavioral health managers and psychiatric providers directly into oncology care teams. This model ensures seamless coordination, personalized support, and better outcomes for patients experiencing depression, anxiety, and other behavioral health challenges.

