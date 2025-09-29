Oahu Home Buyers Proudly Announce Achieving 5-star Reviews on Google

Honolulu, HI, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oahu Home Buyers, a real estate solutions and investment firm based in Honolulu, Hawaii, is proud to announce that the company has recently achieved 5-star reviews across Google.

Unlike a traditional real estate transaction, Oahu Home Buyers offer homeowners no agent fees, no closing costs, and no need to make any repairs or upgrades before selling their home.

Enabling families to sell their property on their timeline and in as-is condition, the company has helped hundreds of homeowners receive fair cash offers for their properties.



The recent 5-star reviews across Google are an exciting achievement for the company, highlighting Oahu Home Buyers’ dedication to taking the time to understand the life circumstances that can lead homeowners to need to sell quickly, and ensuring they deliver a compassionate, simplified, and stress-free process.



“Aloha! At the heart of everything we do is a commitment to making sure every homeowner we work with has a smooth, respectful, and positive experience,” said a spokesperson for Oahu Home Buyers. “Your satisfaction is our priority, and if we can’t deliver a solution that truly works for you, then we don’t consider the job done. Don’t just take our word for it; see what others have to say about how we can Sell Your House Hawaii House Fast! with our Hawaii direct home-buying service.”



Oahu Home Buyers offers homeowners a simple process that eliminates delays and enables them to sell their home hassle-free, whether that’s due to mortgage debt, tax liens, relocating, expensive renovation costs, or just to sell fast. Regardless of the property’s location or condition, the team has become renowned for its expert support and guidance, handling the entire process from start to finish.



Some of the company’s 5-star reviews include:



“So happy that we got to work with Oahu Home Buyers! They are professional, understanding, experienced and answered every question we had in regards to selling our home. They walked through step by step what needed to be done. After only two weekends of showing our home they found a buyer! Mahalo Michael, Drake, and Chari for all that you did for us!” praised Malia Sakimi.



“Mike was a straight shooter. We communicated well and there were minor delays but all of these were sorted out easily. He acted respectfully and with integrity as far as I can tell, including in interactions with the existing tenant, which was super important to a successful transaction. Would go back to Oahu Home Buyers or refer others if l encounter a similar cash sale opportunity in the future,” said Phil Merrell.



“My recent sale of my sister’s house in Honolulu went from start to finish in a month. Mike kept me informed and was always available to answer any questions that came up. I am so happy that I chose to deal with him. He also uses a title company that is top of the line. and works quickly and accurately. If I could give him 10 stars; I would as he deserves them. I am a very happy seller!!!” wrote John Freville.



Oahu Home Buyers invites homeowners in Hawaii seeking to sell their Hawaii house fast to reach out to its experienced team via the website today.



About Oahu Home Buyers



Oahu Home Buyers is a real estate solutions and investment firm based in Honolulu, Hawaii, that specializes in helping homeowners sell houses fast in Hawaii and the neighboring Hawaiian Islands. With a team of dedicated estate investors and problem solvers, Oahu Home Buyers buy houses with fair all-cash offers while closing on homeowners’ unique schedules.



To learn more about Oahu Home Buyers, please visit the website at https://www.oahuhomebuyers.com/.



