CareCloud Announces Acquisition of HFMA’s MAP App to Expand AI-Driven Benchmarking in Hospitals and Integrated Health Systems

Acquisition and long-term partnership with HFMA further strengthen CareCloud’s position in the inpatient healthcare IT market

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ: CCLD, CCLDO) (“CareCloud” or the “Company”), a leader in AI-driven healthcare technology solutions for hospitals, integrated health systems, and medical practices nationwide, today announced its definitive agreement to acquire MAP App, a leading hospital benchmarking tool created by the Healthcare Financial Management Association (“HFMA”). This acquisition, which is scheduled to close on October 1, 2025 and is supported by a long-term joint marketing agreement, will enable the expansion of MAP App’s capabilities, including AI-driven insights, while accelerating its growth throughout the hospital market.

MAP App is an industry-leading tool for benchmarking and measuring revenue cycle management performance, which was developed by HFMA and is used by top hospitals and healthcare organizations nationwide. The acquisition reflects both HFMA’s desire to partner with a leader in healthcare technology to expand MAP App’s core capabilities and CareCloud’s strategy to expand its SaaS-based ecosystem with best-in-class tools that complement its AI-powered revenue cycle platform.

“Aligned with HFMA’s mission, MAP App provides hospitals with the revenue cycle insights needed to improve transparency, efficiency, and financial results. Together, we look forward to advancing this tool to the next level of innovation and impact,” said Stephen Snyder, Co-Chief Executive Officer, CareCloud. “This acquisition enables CareCloud to deliver actionable insights and uncover opportunities for measurable improvement, strengthened by the capabilities of our AI Center of Excellence and the synergies created through our recent acquisition of Medsphere’s hospital IT business.”

“MAP App is an outgrowth of our mission to equip our 140,000 members with the tools and insights they need to advance revenue cycle performance,” said C. Ann Jordan, President & CEO, HFMA. “We are excited to work with CareCloud to take MAP App forward, leveraging their strong technological capabilities and AI expertise. Together we will broaden the reach of MAP App, ensuring more providers benefit from improved performance measurement and greater financial transparency.”

HFMA is the nation’s leading membership organization for healthcare finance leaders and helps hospitals, health systems and other healthcare organizations navigate complex financial challenges by providing education, certification, and practical tools that drive better business and clinical outcomes. Among its key innovations is the MAP App, a hospital benchmarking solution developed by HFMA to equip providers with the insights needed to improve transparency, efficiency, and sustainability in revenue cycle management.

The acquisition of MAP App will not have a material financial impact on the Company in 2025.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: CCLD, CCLDO) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of AI and technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care, while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services, including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, patient experience management (PXM) and digital health, at carecloud.com .

