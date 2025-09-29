Levy to Succeed Krinick as Rivkin Radler Managing Partner

Uniondale, NY, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The partners of Rivkin Radler are delighted to announce that they have elected Barry I. Levy to serve as the firm’s new managing partner, effective February 1, 2026. The announcement was made by current managing partner, Evan H. Krinick, who has served in the role since 2013.

Krinick, who is not retiring and will continue to represent clients and engage in management projects on behalf of the firm, stated in a firmwide announcement, “It has been a privilege to be the Managing Partner of this great organization. After more than 12 years as managing partner, it is time to hand the reins to another partner.”

In discussing the firm’s decision, Levy noted that “he was truly honored by his partners’ confidence in his ability to lead the firm forward” and that “working under Evan’s leadership over the past 12 years has served as a tremendous blueprint in terms of continuing to grow the firm while maintaining its unique culture.”

Barry Levy is a trial lawyer who during his career has litigated hundreds of cases in the insurance, health care and financial services arenas. He works hand in hand with institutional and individual clients in navigating complex business and regulatory issues and advising these clients in their development and implementation of risk avoidance, risk management and recovery strategies.

Evan Krinick is a trial and appellate lawyer. He joined Rivkin Radler in 1987 and has served as counsel in hundreds of noteworthy commercial, banking, health care, municipal/public authority, tort liability, insurance, and insurance fraud matters. He has argued more than twenty cases in the New York Court of Appeals and has long represented, among other clients, the Long Island Power Authority and Four Leaf Federal Credit Union on a wide variety of issues.

Reflecting on his tenure at the helm, Krinick added, “There are many ways to measure success. I think that our greatest success is that we have together created a work environment that is welcoming, supportive and friendly. We have the best people working here. I thank each of them for their support and encouragement over the years.”

About Rivkin Radler

Established in 1950, Rivkin Radler has offices in Albany, NY; Hackensack, NJ; Jacksonville, FL; New York City; Poughkeepsie, NY; and Uniondale, NY. The firm, which employs approximately 250 attorneys across 24 practice groups, is nationally recognized and was named an American Lawyer Media “Go-To” Firm by its clients. The firm is also recognized by Chambers USA and Best Law Firms®.

