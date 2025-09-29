John Snow Labs’ Medical LLMs Now Available in Microsoft Azure Marketplace

LEWES, Del., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, today announced the availability of its Medical Large Language Models (LLMs) offer in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an online store providing applications and services for use on Azure. John Snow Labs customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

John Snow Labs’ medical LLMs are purpose-built for clinical and life sciences applications, outperforming general-purpose frontier models in peer-reviewed papers and reproducible benchmarks on common tasks such as clinical information extraction, text summarization, and medical question answering. The medical LLMs are available in multiple sizes from 7B to 70B, as well as a specialized medical reasoning model, medical visual model, and medical Spanish model. These healthcare-specific LLMs in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace offer a low-friction, easy-to-deploy, easy-to-secure path toward building high-performing healthcare AI applications.

Customers report 80% less manual abstraction, go-live in under two weeks, and ~60% lower operating costs on solutions ranging from multimodal data de-identification and building patient registries to clinical risk adjustment and real-world data curation. Deployed on Azure, the Medical LLMs run entirely within each customer’s environment behind their firewall, meeting strict security and compliance while scaling with confidence.

“Now available on the Azure Marketplace, John Snow Labs’ Medical LLMs empower healthcare and life sciences teams with the trustworthy, domain-specific, state-of-the-art AI they need now,” said David Talby, CEO, John Snow Labs. “Customers can buy through existing Azure agreements, deploy in their own tenant to keep data under their control, and move faster from proof of concept to production with the accuracy, governance, and enterprise support we’re known for.”

“Microsoft Azure Marketplace welcomes John Snow Labs, which joins a cloud marketplace landscape offering flexibility and economic value while transacting tens of billions of dollars a year in revenues,” said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. “Thanks to Azure Marketplace and partners like John Snow Labs, customers can do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter.”

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. The Azure Marketplace helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

About John Snow Labs

John Snow Labs, the AI for healthcare company, provides state-of-the-art software, models, and data to help healthcare and life science organizations put AI to good use. Developer of Medical LLMs, Healthcare NLP, Spark NLP, the Generative AI Lab, and the Patient Journeys Platform, John Snow Labs’ award-winning medical AI software powers the world’s leading academic medical centers, pharmaceuticals, and health technology companies. Creator and host of the Applied AI Summit (formerly the NLP Summit), the company is committed to further educating and advancing the global AI community.

