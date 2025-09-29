Apyx Medical to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event to Discuss the Commercial Launch of The AYON Body Contouring System™ on October 14, 2025

CLEARWATER, Fla., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:APYX) (“Apyx Medical;” the “Company”), the manufacturer of a proprietary helium plasma and radiofrequency technology marketed and sold as Renuvion® and the AYON Body Contouring System™, today announced that it will host a virtual key opinion leader (KOL) event on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at 12:00 PM ET featuring Paul Vanek, Jr., MD, FACS (Founder, President & CEO, Mentor Plastic Surgery & MedSpa), who will join company management to discuss the commercial launch of the Company’s new AYON Body Contouring System™. To register, click here.

AYON is a groundbreaking, surgeon-designed body contouring system that combines precision, versatility, and innovation, and is the first FDA cleared all-in-one platform for the aesthetic surgical suite. It includes the Company’s proprietary Renuvion technology for the treatment of loose and lax skin, seamlessly integrating fat removal, closed loop contouring, tissue contraction, and electrosurgical capabilities. Backed by Apyx Medical’s expertise and evidence-based design, AYON sets a new standard in surgical care, streamlining procedures and maximizing patient outcomes.

A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations.

About Paul Vanek, Jr., MD, FACS:

Paul F. Vanek, Jr., MD, FACS, is a world renowned general and plastic surgeon, hospital system executive team leader, board member for for-profit companies and philanthropic causes, researcher, innovator and surgical scientist whose stellar career excels as expert thought leader, researcher, innovator, collaborator, and clinician. Dr. Vanek is very proud of being an Eagle Scout and of the Boy Scouts awarding him their highest honor of the national Distinguished Eagle Scout Award for his continuing service inspiring and funding meaningful programming for young men. He is the Founder, President and CEO for Mentor Plastic Surgery & MedSpa practice, launched in 1996, driving revenues from zero to high volume practice over these 30+ years. Over the course of decades, he developed and implemented cutting edge technologies leading to the publication of a variety of technical clinical papers and the creation of leading-edge clinical products. He was recruited and voted by medical doctor colleagues to two terms as Chief of Surgery for the 289 Bed, $411Million +/- in revenue Lake Health System in Lake County, Ohio overseeing all surgical outcome quality, cost analysis, and surgical metrics for all surgeons for the entire hospital system. He founded, expanded and profitably built and sold billing company HealthMaxx. He further created the clinical procedure Full Circle Solutions for autologous fat graft rejuvenation of arthritic joints, creating a medical company, involving five orthopedic surgeons, successfully deploying this groundbreaking procedure for the successful clinical practice Precision Orthopedics. He is Board Certified by the American College of Surgeons and also Board Certified by the American College of Plastic Surgeons. Dr. Vanek has been recruited to an assortment of governance and oversight committees for various Lake Health System bodies, such as the Education committee, Infection Committee, Physician Health Organization, Credentials Committee, Nominating Committee for executive staff, Utilization and Surgical oversight committees. Dr. Vanek was recruited by Ohio Governor Kasich and appointed to the Lakeland Community College Board of Trustees. Dr. Vanek is devoted to paying it forward to the community and has been faithful in impacting a multitude of philanthropic causes such as United Way of Lake County where he ascended to chair their annual capital campaign, driving record donations. He is also on the YMCA Board overseeing multiple facilities and financial health, and supporting the Lake Health Foundation in driving record donations, as well as the construction of a new world class hospital building for Tri-Point Hospital. He is also a member of the Finance Committee for St. Mary of the Assumption Church, and Chairman of the Board for St. Mary of the Assumption School. Dr. Vanek is an exceptionally gifted plastic and general surgeon, recognized by his peers as best in class.

About Apyx Medical Corporation:

Apyx Medical Corporation is an advanced energy technology company with a passion for elevating people’s lives through innovative products, including its Helium Plasma Platform Technology products marketed and sold as Renuvion® and now the AYON Body Contouring System™ in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma® in the hospital surgical market. Renuvion and J-Plasma offer surgeons a unique ability to provide controlled heat to tissue to achieve their desired results. The effectiveness of Renuvion and J-Plasma are supported by more than 90 clinical publications. The Company also leverages its deep expertise and decades of experience in unique waveforms through OEM agreements with other medical device manufacturers. For further information about the Company and its products, please refer to the Apyx Medical Corporation website at www.ApyxMedical.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain matters discussed in this release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, projections of net revenue, margins, expenses, net earnings, net earnings per share, or other financial items; projections or assumptions concerning the possible receipt by the Company of any regulatory approvals from any government agency or instrumentality including but not limited to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (the “FDA”), supply chain disruptions, component shortages, manufacturing disruptions or logistics challenges; or macroeconomic or geopolitical matters and the impact of those matters on the Company’s financial performance.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond the Company’s ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially and that could impact the Company and the statements contained in this release include but are not limited to risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to the regulatory environment in which the Company is subject to, including the Company’s ability to gain requisite approvals for its products from the FDA and other governmental and regulatory bodies, both domestically and internationally; sudden or extreme volatility in commodity prices and availability, including supply chain disruptions; changes in general economic, business or demographic conditions or trends; changes in and effects of the geopolitical environment; liabilities and costs which the Company may incur from pending or threatened litigations, claims, disputes or investigations; and other risks that are described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For forward-looking statements in this release, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact:

Jeremy Feffer

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors

OP: 212-915-2568

jfeffer@lifesciadvisors.com