Provectus Biopharmaceuticals Initiates Preclinical Study of Oral PV-10 in Bladder Cancer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Provectus” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: PVCT) today announced the start of a preclinical study of its lead investigational drug PV-10 in an orthotopic bladder cancer model. Results are expected in the first quarter of 2026. PV-10 is formulated from the Company’s pharmaceutical-grade rose bengal sodium active pharmaceutical ingredient.

Conducted by Translational Drug Development, LLC (TD2), the study will evaluate PV-10’s performance across different treatment arms, including oral and intravesical monotherapy and combination with an anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor. The study is designed to generate translational data that would inform future clinical development of PV-10 for bladder cancer and support broader immuno-oncology applications of oral PV-10 for solid tumor cancers.

Alan Bryce, MD, Interim President and Chief Clinical Officer, City of Hope Cancer Center Phoenix said, “Our goal is to be able to translate successful mouse model data into the foundation for a corresponding clinical trial of PV-10 in bladder cancer, with the key being to have an evidence basis for dose and route of administration determinations.”

Dominic Rodrigues, President and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors of Provectus, said “Successful results from this preclinical research will allow us to expand PV-10’s investigational new drug application for site-specific and systemic administration. We believe oral PV-10 has the potential to be a game-changing treatment across solid tumor and hematologic cancers.”

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a pipeline of immunotherapy medicines based on rose bengal sodium, a first-in-class synthetic small molecule from the halogenated xanthene family. The Company’s clinical programs span oncology, dermatology, and ophthalmology, with additional proof-of-concept programs in hematology, wound healing, infectious diseases, and tissue repair.

For more information, visit www.provectusbio.com .

