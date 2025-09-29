Lumanity Introduces Groundbreaking Value Framework to Transform Biopharma Commercialization

MORRISTOWN, N.J., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lumanity today announced the launch of its new Value Inflection Point (VIP) Framework, a transformative approach designed to help biopharma companies accelerate access to treatments, optimize commercialization, and improve patient outcomes in an increasingly complex and high-stakes healthcare environment.

The VIP Framework represents Lumanity’s response to an industry where rising R&D costs, intensifying policy pressures, and heightened scrutiny on value and pricing demand a new approach.

“Commercial success in today’s market requires far more than positive clinical results: it demands compelling demonstrations of value that resonate with regulators, payers, providers, and patients alike. The old playbook of driving uptake through post-launch promotional investment is no longer sufficient,” said Jon Williams, Chief Executive Officer at Lumanity. “Biopharma leaders must differentiate and prove value early, integrate evidence with strategy, and engage stakeholders across the healthcare system. Our Value Inflection Point Framework provides them with the blueprint on how to do exactly that.”

The framework centers on the idea that a handful of inflection points along the journey from discovery to delivery have an outsized impact on success. Unlocking potential at these points requires deep expertise, a thoughtful approach, and careful decision making that integrates strategic planning, evidence generation, and stakeholder engagement, underpinned and amplified by technology. When applied effectively, it enables:

De-risked commercialization through early alignment of strategy, evidence, and access planning

Stronger, differentiated launches based on robust value propositions

Sustained market success through continuous engagement, measurement, and refinement

Strategic responses to a rapidly evolving and increasingly global policy environment

Competitive advantage through integrated, agile solutions that move at the pace of innovation



“Unlike single-service consultancies or siloed holding companies, Lumanity was designed from the outset as an integrated partner,” said Tom Murtagh, Global Practice Lead, Strategy & Insight at Lumanity. “Our experts span strategy consulting, insight, health economics and outcomes research, market access, medical and scientific communications, brand communications, patient engagement, medical affairs, and regulatory consulting. We have connected these capabilities seamlessly, which allows us to guide clients through the entire commercialization journey, from asset strategy and trial design to global launch execution and lifecycle management.”

The new value inflection point framework is fully aligned with Lumanity’s recently launched Expert-Directed Applied Intelligence or EDAI platform, which enhances the irreplaceable value of human insight and scientific, clinical, and commercial expertise with the scalable intelligence of artificial technology.

“EDAI alongside our value inflection point framework allows us to uncover new possibilities and push the limits of innovation,” said Anthony Guethert, Chief Technology Officer at Lumanity. “By bringing together our deep industry expertise, our access to robust data, and our proprietary AI tools, we can provide sharper insights and drive faster decisions for our biopharma partners, helping them keep pace with an evolving healthcare landscape.”

For more information on how Lumanity is helping biopharma companies engineer breakthrough value, download their new whitepaper on the Value Inflection Point framework - A New Framework to Engineer Breakthrough Value for Medicines - or visit Lumanity.com.

About Lumanity

Lumanity is a global strategic services partner built to effectively blend deep scientific, clinical, medical, regulatory, and commercial expertise to support complex client decision-making and execution throughout the asset value creation and demonstration journey. Lumanity powers successful commercialization and empowers patients, providers, payers, and regulators to take timely and decisive action to accelerate and optimize access to medical advances. With offices in North America, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia, and work conducted in over 50 countries, its 1,200+ experts work with nearly all the top pharmaceutical and more than 100 biotech companies around the world. Turning aspiration into reality, Lumanity supports over 50 payer submissions across 20+ countries, launch readiness and commercialization of 80 brands and new indications, and numerous award-winning product campaigns every year. For more information, please visit lumanity.com and connect with Lumanity on X and LinkedIn.