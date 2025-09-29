Village Farms International’s Board of Directors Unanimously Approves $10 Million Share Repurchase Authorization

– Authorization reflects Company’s balanced approach to capital allocation to deliver value for shareholders –

– Company to close Q3 with $75 million in cash; repurchase complements ongoing organic growth initiatives –

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced that its Board of Directors has unanimously approved a US $10 million share repurchase authorization for up to 5,687,000 common shares, being five percent of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares.

Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer Michael A. DeGiglio commented, “Today’s announcement reflects our Board of Directors’ confidence in the strength of our balance sheet and expected future cash flow generation to create long-term value for shareholders. We expect to close the third quarter with approximately $75 million in cash, and believe this repurchase authorization provides additional opportunity to create value for shareholders through a balanced approach to capital allocation which also includes our ongoing organic growth investments in expansion projects in Canada and the Netherlands.”

The timing and amount of any shares of the Company’s common stock that are repurchased under the repurchase program will be determined by Company management based on its evaluation of market conditions and other factors. The Company may enter into an automatic plan to facilitate repurchases from time to time under the plan, in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions in compliance with Rule 10b-18 and Rule 10b5-1 under the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and in accordance with issuer exemptions under section 4.8(3) and (5) of Canadian National Instrument 62-104 pertaining to issuer bids.

The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to acquire any particular amount of securities, and the repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the Company's discretion. The actual timing, number and value of securities repurchased depend on a number of factors, including the market price of the Company's common shares, general market and economic conditions, the Company's financial results and liquidity, and other considerations. The Company will repurchase its common shares at a price per common share that is no greater than the maximum permitted under applicable securities laws. The Company expects to fund share repurchases from existing cash on hand and from future cash generated from operations.

About Village Farms International, Inc.

Village Farms leverages decades of experience in Controlled Environment Agriculture as a large-scale, vertically-integrated supplier of high-value, high-growth plant-based Consumer Packaged Goods. The Company built a strong foundation as the leading and longest-tenured fresh produce supplier to grocery and large-format retailers throughout the US and Canada, but now focuses its agricultural expertise on high-growth cannabinoid opportunities internationally while maintaining strategic optionality through remaining produce assets.

In Canada, the Company's wholly owned Canadian subsidiary, Pure Sunfarms, is one of the single largest cannabis operations in the world (2.2 million square feet of greenhouse production), a low-cost producer and one of Canada’s highest quality and best-selling brands. The Company owns an incremental 2.6 million square feet of greenhouse capacity in Canada for future expansion, and also owns 80% of Québec-based, Rose LifeScience, a leader in the commercialization of cannabis products.

Internationally, Village Farms is targeting selected, nascent, legal cannabis opportunities with significant growth potential. The Company exports medical cannabis from its EU GMP certified facility in Canada to international markets including Germany, the United Kingdom, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. The Company is expanding its export business to new countries and customers, and making select investments in international production assets. In Europe, wholly-owned Leli Holland has one of 10 licenses to grow and distribute recreational cannabis within the Dutch Coffee Shop Experiment.

In the US, wholly-owned Balanced Health Botanicals is one of the leading CBD and hemp-derived brands and e-commerce platforms in the country. Subject to compliance with all applicable US federal and state laws and stock exchange rules, Village Farms plans to enter the US THC market via multiple strategies, leveraging its Texas-based greenhouse assets (2.2 million square feet of existing greenhouse capacity and 950 acres of owned, unoccupied land for future expansion).

Village Farms Clean Energy (VFCE), through a partnership with Atlanta-based Terreva Renewables, creates renewable natural gas from landfill gas at its Delta RNG facility. VFCE receives royalties on all revenue generated.

