Maris-Tech Introduces Peridot Night: Advanced Thermal and Day Camera Solution for 360° Situational Awareness

Ruggedized, AI-Driven Edge Computing Platform for Military and Homeland Security Applications

Rehovot, Israel, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maris-Tech Ltd. (Nasdaq: MTEK, MTEKW) (“Maris-Tech” or the “Company”), a global leader in video and artificial intelligence (“AI”) – based edge computing technology, today announced the launch of Peridot Night, a situational awareness and terrain dominance solution designed to enhance visibility, safety, and operational decision-making across ground, aerial, and maritime platforms, as well as fixed locations.

Peridot Night will be premiered at AUSA 2025 (Association of the United States Army), at Maris-Tech’s booth #2154, Hall B. Click here to schedule a demo.

Powered by Maris’ Jupiter-AI edge computing platform, Peridot Night integrates three thermal and one full-HD day camera to deliver seamless 90° panoramic video streams for horizontal view. With AI-based threat detection and local recording capabilities, Peridot Night equips defense and homeland security (HLS) operators with reliable, real-time intelligence in the most demanding environments.

Peridot Night can be mounted on a wide range of platforms, from armored fighting vehicles to unmanned systems and maritime assets. When installed in groups of four, Peridot Night provides full 360° situational awareness, serving as both as a driver’s assistance tool and a core component in broader situational awareness architectures.

“I am extremely proud of the Maris-Tech team for bringing Peridot Night to market,” said Israel Bar, Chief Executive Officer of Maris-Tech. “This complete and standalone solution positions Maris higher in the defense technology value chain. The industry has been waiting for such a product, and we are confident it will deliver meaningful benefits to operators worldwide.”

About Maris-Tech Ltd.

Maris-Tech is a global leader in video and AI-based edge computing technology, pioneering intelligent video transmission solutions that conquer complex encoding-decoding challenges. Our miniature, lightweight, and low-power products deliver high-performance capabilities, including raw data processing, seamless transfer, advanced image processing, and AI-driven analytics. Founded by Israeli technology sector veterans, Maris-Tech serves leading manufacturers worldwide in defense, aerospace, Intelligence gathering, homeland security (HLS), and communication industries. We’re pushing the boundaries of video transmission and edge computing, driving innovation in mission-critical applications across commercial and defense sectors.

For more information, visit https://www.maris-tech.com/

