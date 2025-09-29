D. Boral Capital to Host KOL Webinar With World Leading Experts Featuring Insights & Breakthroughs from Enlivex's Knee Osteoarthritis Program

Nes-Ziona, Israel, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, will participate in a live investor webinar, “Advancing Inflammatory Disease Treatment: Insights & Breakthroughs from Enlivex's Knee Osteoarthritis Program,” hosted by D. Boral Capital on September 30, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. The discussion will bring together leading key opinion leaders (KOLs) in musculoskeletal disease, alongside Enlivex’s Vice Chairman and D. Boral’s Research Director.



The September 30 KOL webinar will explore recent breakthroughs in treatment approaches discussing the positive Phase IIa topline data from Enlivex’s Allocetra™ program in moderate-to-severe knee osteoarthritis (KOA) patients. Data demonstrated clinically meaningful and highly statistically significant reduction in pain and improvements in function in idiopathic, age-related knee osteoarthritis patients, a large, underserved population.

Date/Time: September 30, 2025, at 10:00 AM Eastern Time

Exclusive panel members:

Professor Ali Mobasheri Ph.D – Professor of Musculoskeletal Biology at the University of Oulu, Finland, and former President of the Osteoarthritis Research Society International (OARSI). He also advises the WHO on musculoskeletal health, has published over 400 scientific articles, and is recognized globally for his work in cartilage biology and osteoarthritis biomarkers.

Professor Philip Conaghan, MBBS, PhD, FRACP, FRCP – Consultant Rheumatologist and Director of the NIHR Leeds Biomedical Research Centre. An international leader in osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal imaging, he has authored more than 700 publications and chaired multiple global guideline and trial initiatives.

Dr. Roger Pomerantz, M.D. – Vice Chairman of Enlivex Therapeutics. A physician-scientist and biotech executive with decades of leadership experience, he has guided numerous therapies from early research through late-stage development and commercialization.

Jason Kolbert M.Sc. – Managing Director of Healthcare Research at D. Boral Capital. A veteran Wall Street biotech analyst with over 20 years of experience, he brings a unique perspective shaped by roles in both pharmaceutical development and healthcare equity research.

“We are excited to bring together some of the world’s foremost experts in musculoskeletal disease and clinical development to discuss the significant potential of Allocetra™ to potentially change the treatment paradigm for millions of knee osteoarthritis patients,” said Oren Hershkovitz, Ph.D., CEO of Enlivex Therapeutics. “With no disease-modifying therapies currently approved, the positive Phase IIa data give us strong momentum as we advance toward late-stage clinical development.”

ABOUT ENLIVEX

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra™, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening and life debilitating conditions. For more information, visit https://enlivex.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement: This press release contains forward-looking statements, which may be identified by words such as “expects,” “plans,” “projects,” “will,” “may,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “intends,” “estimates,” “suggests,” “target,” “has the potential to” and other words of similar meaning, including statements regarding expected cash balances, expected clinical trial results, market opportunities for the results of current clinical studies and preclinical experiments, the effectiveness of, and market opportunities for, ALLOCETRATM programs. All such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may affect Enlivex’s business and prospects, including the risks that Enlivex may not succeed in generating any revenues or developing any commercial products; that the products in development may fail, may not achieve the expected results or effectiveness and/or may not generate data that would support the approval or marketing of these products for the indications being studied or for other indications; that ongoing studies may not continue to show substantial or any activity; and other risks and uncertainties that may cause results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The results of clinical trials in humans may produce results that differ significantly from the results of clinical and other trials in animals. The results of early-stage trials may differ significantly from the results of more developed, later-stage trials. The development of any products using the ALLOCETRATM product line could also be affected by a number of other factors, including unexpected safety, efficacy or manufacturing issues, additional time requirements for data analyses and decision making, the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation, the impact of competitive products and pricing and the impact of patents and other proprietary rights held by competitors and other third parties. In addition to the risk factors described above, investors should consider the economic, competitive, governmental, technological and other factors discussed in Enlivex’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date the statements were made, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required under applicable law.

