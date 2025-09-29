New RLB Report Unites Cost and Activity Data, Reveals a Tale of Two Construction Markets

Phoenix, AZ, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rider Levett Bucknall (RLB), a global leader in the built environment, has published dual reports: its Q3 2025 Quarterly Construction Cost Report (QCR) and its Q3 2025 Crane Index , providing a powerful snapshot of North American market health. The unified report reveals a unique paradox: while national cost trends show an increase, local construction activity is a fragmented mix of rebounds and slowdowns.

The QCR shows the average year-over-year cost increase across 17 cities is 4.50%, a rise from last quarter. This general uptick in cost is set against a backdrop of project starts that are anything but uniform. The Crane Index confirms this, showing a notable rebound in Chicago and Denver's crane counts, while Boston and New York City experienced a decline.

The two reports highlight that while the national economy is facing challenges like tariff uncertainty and shifting labor dynamics, deal-making in the AEC sector remains robust. This divergence is a key theme of the analysis, showing that investment is being funneled into large-scale, resilient projects that can withstand a challenging market.

"The projects that succeed will be those that are managed not just for delivery, but for resilience, efficiency, and my recommendation is for owners to future-proof their investments through proactive cost forecasting, disciplined project management, and integration of technology and sustainability strategies," said Paul Brussow, President of RLB North America. "By treating budgets as living frameworks, applying consistent project delivery standards across portfolios, and linking sustainability decisions to long-term ROI, our industry will be able to move beyond reacting to today’s market into shaping tomorrow’s opportunities."

To learn more about the key trends driving both cost and activity, download the reports at the links below:

