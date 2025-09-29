AngloGold Ashanti to Commence Drilling at Organullo Gold Project, Salta Province, Argentina

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Latin Metals Inc. ("Latin Metals" or the "Company") - (TSXV: LMS) (OTCQB: LMSQF) is pleased to announce that AngloGold Argentina Exploraciones S.A. ("AngloGold Ashanti"), a wholly owned subsidiary of AngloGold Ashanti plc (NYSE: AU) plans to begin drilling at the Organullo Gold Project ("Organullo" or the ("Project"), in Salta Province, Argentina. AngloGold Ashanti has an option (the "Option") to earn up to an 80% interest in the Company’s Organullo, Ana Maria, and Trigal Gold projects. This Phase I program will consist of 10 drill holes and approximately 6,000m. The Company expects first drill results to be available in Q1 2026 (Figure 1).

Keith Henderson, President & CEO of Latin Metals, commented “Organullo is one of the most compelling untested gold exploration targets in South America and a high priority greenfields exploration project for AngloGold Ashanti. We are pleased to see AngloGold Ashanti moving the project into the drilling phase, which represents a significant milestone for the Project and for Latin Metals shareholders. This drill program will provide the first real test of this potentially large-scale gold system.”





Figure 1: Organullo project highlighting AngloGold Ashanti’s three target areas,

permitted drill holes, historical drill holes, and the recently acquired Malena VII property.

AngloGold Ashanti Planned Drilling

AngloGold Ashanti is targeting a multi-million-ounce, Tier 1 discovery using Salares Norte as a technical analogy (Gold Fields Limited, proven and probable reserve (2024); 3.4Moz grading 5.36 g/t gold). Three previously unexplored, advanced argillic alteration zones have been identified for initial testing, along a 6km-long strike length. District-scale geophysical anomalies, structural interpretation, surface geochemical data and hyperspectral data further support the potential for discovery of gold mineralization.

Readers are cautioned that the Salares Norte gold deposit analogy mentioned above is located in Chile and that Latin Metals has no interest on or right to acquire any interest in the deposit, and that mineral deposits on similar properties, and any production therefrom or economics thereto, are not in any way indicative of mineral deposits at Organullo or the potential production from, or cost or economics of, any future mining of any of Latin Metals’ mineral properties.

Malena VII Acquisition

The Company also reports that following an application submitted to the mining authorities in Salta Province, the Company has secured rights to the Malena VII mining property (“Malena VII”) (Figure 1). Malena VII is contiguous with the recently acquired Malena VI property (previous news release dated July 28, 2025) and the existing Organullo gold project, and will form part of the properties included in the existing Option with AngloGold Ashanti.

Qualified Person

Eduardo Leon, QP, is the Company's qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the disclosure herein. Mr. Leon is not independent of the Company, as he is an officer of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals Inc. is a copper, gold and silver exploration company operating in Peru and Argentina under a prospect generator model, minimizing risk and dilution while maximizing discovery potential. With 18 projects, the company secures option agreements with major mining companies to fund exploration. This approach provides early-stage exposure to high-value mineral assets.

Stay Connected

Follow Latin Metals on YouTube, X, Facebook, LinkedIn and Instagram to stay informed on our latest developments, exploration updates, and corporate news.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

LATIN METALS INC.

“Keith Henderson”

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company's web site ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 890 - 999 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2

E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

Elyssia Patterson, VP Investor Relations

Email: elyssia@latin-metals.com

Phone: 778-683-4324

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, the anticipated content, commencement, timing and cost of exploration programs in respect of the Property and otherwise, anticipated exploration program results from exploration activities, and the Company's expectation that it will be able to enter into agreements to acquire interests in additional mineral properties, the discovery and delineation of mineral deposits/resources/reserves on the Properties, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as "pro forma", "plans", "expects", "may", "should", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", "believes", "potential" or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, market fundamentals will result in sustained precious and base metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company’s Argentine projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company projects, and the Company’s ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development and mine development activities at the Properties, including the geological mapping, prospecting and sampling programs being proposed for the Properties (the "Programs"), actual results of exploration activities, including the Programs, estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, the timing and amount of estimated future production, costs of production, capital expenditures, the costs and timing of the development of new deposits, the availability of a sufficient supply of water and other materials, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals and copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, possible failures of plants, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, any current or future property acquisitions, financing or other planned activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, hedging practices, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, risks related to joint venture operations, and risks related to the integration of acquisitions, as well as those factors discussed under the heading as well as those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s annual management’s discussion and analysis and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR+ website at www.sedarplus.ca.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release or incorporated by reference herein.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/945dbf88-3f5e-40c6-bf04-82802b9edc40