TOMI Environmental Solutions Strengthens Commercial Partnerships with Steri-Clean Adoption of SteraMist Technology

FREDERICK, Md., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (NASDAQ: TOMZ), a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination solutions, today announced another key expansion in its commercial strategy with the adoption of SteraMist iHP technology by Steri-Clean, a premier provider of hoarding cleanup and biohazard remediation services. This development underscores TOMI's targeted push to onboard larger franchised groups as service providers, enhancing a scalable network growth while tackling escalating public health issues across the United States.

Steri-Clean specializes in compassionate hoarding cleanup, crime scene remediation, and biohazard decontamination with approximately 60 franchises. The company has built a reputation for handling complex, sensitive cleaning scenarios, including those involving severe clutter, mold infestations, and hazardous materials. The Company is led by President Corey Chalmers, renowned Host & Expert Cleaner on A&E's hit series "Hoarders." With over 30 years of experience in extreme cleaning and a platform reaching millions through television, Chalmers has championed the integration of advanced technologies like SteraMist to elevate industry standards and improve outcomes for clients facing hoarding challenges.

Steri-Clean has implemented two SteraPak units—portable, backpack-style systems designed for efficient, on-site decontamination—across two of its franchise locations. This initial rollout positions Steri-Clean to enhance its service offerings, delivering faster, more effective disinfection without corrosive residues or downtime. TOMI anticipates further expansion within Steri-Clean's network, driven by the technology's proven effectiveness in infection control against pathogens like MRSA, C. diff, Norovirus, and COVID, and its critical role in disinfecting death and trauma scenes.

"As the host of 'Hoarders' and leader of Steri-Clean, I've seen firsthand the devastating biohazard risks in hoarding environments and other situations where infectious contaminants spread," said Cory Chalmers, President of Steri-Clean. "Adopting SteraMist iHP technology will transform our ability to provide safe, thorough cleanups. We're eager to expand its use across our franchises, driving better results for clients and setting new benchmarks in the industry."

Dr. Halden S. Shane, TOMI’s CEO commented, “This alliance aligns with TOMI's broader commercial strategy, which includes recent initiatives like the SteraMist Pro Certified educational platform and an expanded customer support team. As franchised networks like Steri-Clean scale SteraMist adoption, TOMI is well-equipped to capitalize on emerging U.S. challenges, including infectious disease outbreaks, crime scene cleanups, and the complex biohazards often found in hoarding situations.”

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc.

TOMI™ Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: TOMZ) is a global decontamination and infection prevention company, providing environmental solutions for disinfection through the manufacturing, sales and licensing of its premier Binary Ionization Technology® (BIT™) platform. Invented under a defense grant in association with the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) of the U.S. Department of Defense, BIT™ solution utilizes a low percentage hydrogen peroxide as its only active ingredient and uses patented ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™) technology in all SteraMist systems to create superior disinfection. TOMI products are designed to service a broad spectrum of use sites, including, but not limited to, hospitals and medical facilities, biosafety labs, pharmaceutical facilities, commercial and office buildings, schools, restaurants, meat and produce processing facilities, and police and fire departments.

