374Water Provides Waste Destruction as a Service and Deployment Updates for AirSCWO Technology

Waste Destruction Services (WDS) is a Scalable Solution to Eliminate PFAS, Hazardous, and Non-Hazardous Wastes; Actively Bidding on Tens of Millions of Dollars of WDS Contracts Across Market Segments

Deployment of AirSCWO Technology at Orange County Sanitation District, California Timeline Update

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) (“374Water” or the “Company”), a global leader in organic waste destruction technology and services for the municipal, federal, and industrial markets, today provided an update on its Waste Destruction Services ("WDS") businesses as well as an updated timeline for the deployment of its AirSCWO 6 System to the Orange County Sanitation District ("OC San").

Waste Destruction Services ("WDS")

374Water’s WDS business model is designed to transform how the world eliminates persistent nonhazardous and hazardous wastes. Leveraging the Company’s AirSCWO supercritical water oxidation (“SCWO”) technology, WDS provides a flexible, scalable destruction solution to our markets that addresses some of the world's most pressing environmental contaminants – including PFAS, landfill leachate, pharmaceuticals, industrial chemicals, and microplastics. Unlike traditional methods such as incineration, landfilling, or deep-well injection, which leave behind residual risks, AirSCWO has demonstrated the ability to achieve total waste destruction – leaving no harmful byproducts behind.

WDS Business Model Highlights

WDS is a significant and accretive potential revenue stream from treating hazardous and non-hazardous wastes. The Company is seeing rapidly increasing demand for destruction solutions for Aqueous Film-Forming Foam (“AFFF”), granular activated carbon (“GAC”), ion exchange resin (“IX”), and other PFAS contaminated waste streams and is actively pursuing large opportunities across all our business segments. WDS presents an opportunity to increase revenue beyond the traditional sale or lease of equipment, facilitating broader market absorption of AirSCWO technology, while meeting clients’ financial and operational needs. With the constant presence of toxic waste at municipal, federal and industrial levels, WDS has the potential to help 374Water generate the necessary capital to design and develop larger AS systems that our customers increasingly demand.

Flexible Access: Customers can utilize WDS through on-site deployment, regional service hubs, or mobile treatment units.

Customers can utilize WDS through on-site deployment, regional service hubs, or mobile treatment units. Pay-As-You-Go Service: Clients pay for capacity and waste processed, eliminating the need for heavy upfront capital investment.

Clients pay for capacity and waste processed, eliminating the need for heavy upfront capital investment. Scalable Platform: Each AirSCWO unit, depending on the size and scale, is being designed to process from 1-30 wet tons per day, with rapid deployment capabilities to meet growing demand.

Each AirSCWO unit, depending on the size and scale, is being designed to process from 1-30 wet tons per day, with rapid deployment capabilities to meet growing demand. Market Applications: Municipal wastewater, industrial manufacturing, military bases, airports, and chemical producers.

Over the next 12 to 18 months, 374Water intends to establish multiple WDS operations at Treatment, Storage, and Disposal Facilities (“TSDF”) partner facilities in the United States. The Company intends to initially utilize its AS6 systems at WDS facilities and then expand to AS30 systems, and intends to utilize AS1 and AS6 systems for mobile WDS operations. 374Water believes its AS systems are the largest capacity waste destruction solutions available in the market today.

WDS Financial Model Highlights

374Water intends to grow its WDS business rapidly across North America over the next several years. We believe the unit economics for our clients and 374Water are compelling. Below are the potential unit economics the different size of AS units may eventually achieve in WDS operations:

WDS Annual Rev Unit Economics 1

AS 1 AS 6 AS 30 Revenue $2M+ $3M - $5M $12M - $20M

1 Figures based on anticipated nonhazardous waste processing fees

“WDS marks a fundamental shift in environmental stewardship,” said Chris Gannon, CEO of 374Water. “Our AirSCWO system provides society with the ability to permanently eliminate waste streams that were previously considered untreatable, while creating a platform business with recurring revenues. With growing regulatory pressure to eliminate PFAS and waste, WDS offers a timely and vital solution. As more organizations seek responsible waste management strategies, we believe 374Water is positioned to become a trusted partner for complete waste destruction. In conjunction with our TSDF partner, we have begun to aggressively bid on tens of millions of dollars in WDS contracts across our market segments and believe we are in a strong position to receive substantial awards. In parallel, we are increasing capacity to handle anticipated near-term WDS demand.”

Orange County Sanitation (“OC San”) Update

The delivery of 374Water’s AS6 system to OC San, most recently scheduled for late September, is being postponed due to mutually agreed-upon technology and infrastructure upgrades that were slower than desired due to supply chain delays for specific components, as well as due to delays in receiving required permits to operate in California. The timing surrounding the completion of the previously mentioned factory acceptance test (“FAT”), a precursor to shipping, is predicated upon receiving and installing the new components from our vendor. Additionally, 374Water and OC San are awaiting the receipt of the final permits necessary to operate the AirSCWO system with timing of receipt potentially before year end.

“We continue to advance our AirSCWO system and are rapidly moving forward to unleash our technology on the North American wastewater treatment biosolids market,” added Mr. Gannon. “We are excited to show the world the impact of our AirSCWO technology at OC San and deeply appreciate the incredible support and partnership OC San has shown to our Company. We are closely coordinating with South Coast Air Quality Management District, OC San, and contracted partners to expeditiously receive required permits so we can operate our AirSCWO in California. We are taking advantage of this time to complete further system upgrades prior to concluding acceptance testing. We hope to ship our AirSCWO system in the fourth quarter, aiming for a late Q4 or early Q1 2026 start-up.”

Rob Thompson, General Manager for the Orange County Sanitation District, commented, “We are pleased with the progress being made in the manufacturing of the AirSCWO 6 system and the continued partnership with 374Water on this groundbreaking technology for waste destruction. We are working closely with 374Water to take advantage of delays in permitting to have them upgrade the AirSCWO system to the latest design, and we are excited to see the continued evolution of this innovative technology.”

About 374Water

374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO) is a global industrial technology and services company providing innovative solutions addressing wastewater treatment and waste management issues within the municipal, federal and industrial markets. 374Water's AirSCWO technology is designed to efficiently destroy and mineralize a broad spectrum of non-hazardous and hazardous organic wastes, producing safe dischargeable water streams, safe mineral effluent, safe vent gas, and recoverable heat energy. 374Water's AirSCWO technology has the potential to assist its customers to meet discharge requirements, reduce or eliminate disposal costs, remove bottlenecks, and reduce litigation and other risks. 374Water continues to be a leader in innovative waste treatment solutions, dedicated to creating a greener future and eradicating harmful pollutants. Learn more by visiting www.374water.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Cautionary Language on Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this communication are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance, including statements relating to whether 374Water will be able to unlock revenue from its WDS operations, whether 374Water will be successful in obtaining federal, municipal and industrial waste destruction contracts, the timing for 374Water to launch WDS operations and 374Water’s ability to establish additional WDS operations, 374Water’s ability to scale its operations, demand for 374Water’s solutions, and 374Water’s ability to destroy PFAS at scale, and 374Water’s future prospects and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause 374Water’s actual results, levels of activity, performance, or 374Water’s achievements or those of its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words like "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "project," "consider," "predict," "potential," "feel," or other comparable terminology. 374Water has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates, beliefs, and projections. While 374Water believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates, and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the 374Water’s control. These and other important factors, including those discussed under "Risk Factors" in 374Water’s Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as well as 374Water’s subsequent filings with the SEC, may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date they were first issued, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, 374Water disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ North America

Direct: 949-491-8235

SCWO@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us