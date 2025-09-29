Global Mofy Charity Foundation Brings Mid-Autumn Warmth to Communities in Need

BEIJING, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced that its Global Mofy Charity Foundation organized the “Full Moon, Full of Care: Global Mofy Mid-Autumn Festival Community Visit” in Shanhou Village, Fangshan Town, Donghai County, Lianyungang, ahead of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holidays in China. The initiative delivered festive care packages and warm greetings to veterans and families in need, reflecting the Company’s commitment to social responsibility and giving back to local communities.

Representatives from the Global Mofy Charity Foundation met with residents to learn about their living conditions and gave practical support. The activity is part of the Foundation’s ongoing effort to establish a regular and systematic model of assistance anchored in measurable and replicable projects.

The Global Mofy Charity Foundation was launched by the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Haogang Yang, as a platform to fulfill Global Mofy’s corporate social responsibility and mobilize resources of compassion. Guided by the vision of “Technology Empowering Public Welfare, Innovation Driving the Future,” the Foundation focuses on long term support for education, rural revitalization, assistance to vulnerable groups, and cultural heritage preservation, leveraging digital technology and resource integration to promote sustainable impact. Going forward, the Foundation will continue exploring collaborative models nationwide and build a normalized assistance mechanism that grows alongside the Company’s development.

“Our goal is to bring care to where it is most needed. This is a responsibility that enterprises should shoulder,” said Haogang Yang, Chairman and CEO of Global Mofy. “We aim to transform one-time outreach into long-term companionship by investing in education support, rural revitalization, aid for disadvantaged groups, and cultural preservation. By aligning technology with public welfare through quantifiable, repeatable projects, we strive to create sustainable value for communities, ensuring that warmth and efficiency go hand in hand, and that love and development advance together.”

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 100,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

