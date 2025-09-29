DealGround launches Intelligence Command Center for CRE professionals at ICSC Palm Springs

DealGround uses AI to convert CRE property data into deal intelligence





PALM SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DealGround today launched its AI-native commercial real estate platform at ICSC Palm Springs, one of the industry's largest gatherings of CRE dealmakers. Previously available only in a beta release, DealGround is showcasing how purpose-built AI can streamline operations and accelerate deal discovery for both independent brokers and teams.

A flood of untapped intelligence

Commercial real estate brokers receive hundreds of property marketing emails every day and have no efficient way of organizing, quickly accessing, or searching them. The data inside those brochures is incredibly valuable–cap rates, lease terms, rent rolls–but it's completely useless when trapped in individual PDFs scattered across emails and folders. When the data exists somewhere in your files but takes hours to find, opportunities slip away.

Conceived by someone who lived the pain

“After 30 years as a broker, I know the grind of chasing information buried in PDFs, emails, Dropbox folders — and for some veteran brokers, even filing cabinets,” said DealGround co-founder Chris Rodriguez . “My 'aha moment' came when I first witnessed the power of AI. It hit me that we now have the technology to unlock that data and automate these broken workflows. I realized we could build the solution I'd always wanted, allowing brokers to focus on the important stuff: doing deals and making money.”

The third wave of CRE transformation unleashed by AI

Commercial real estate represents one of the largest asset classes in the US, with more than $500 billion in transaction value annually, yet workflows remain surprisingly manual.

“The first wave of CRE transformation focused on digitization, giving birth to listing platforms that digitized classified ads,” explained DealGround CEO & co-founder Dan Mosher . “The second wave brought single-purpose tools that tackled individual parts of the job: Marketing, Research, and Comps. DealGround is leading the third wave, using AI automation to deliver true deal intelligence. We're building the app that will function as a brokers’ private system of record that keeps data perpetually current: a searchable property database enhanced by rich data sources like transaction and ownership data from First American Data & Analytics , laid out on a dynamic map and designed to reveal opportunities that brokers might otherwise miss.”

Customer validation during beta period

“DealGround has a different take on property data, one that I have not seen anywhere else,” said Pat Toomey, Executive Director from IPA / Marcus & Millichap. “The way the platform breaks down lease terms and surfaces insights is innovative. I have yet to see a system that pulls lease data in this fashion and allows me to track it. And it's getting better every day.”



“I have been searching for a ‘data bank’ for a long time, and I finally found a solution with DealGround,” said Alex Provost, Managing Principal of True Equity Group. “I’ve added over 1,000 OMs, and the platform's value compounds over time. DealGround is an irreplaceable tool that provides an edge and enables us to acquire assets nationwide as if they were in our backyard.”



“The biggest advantage I’ve found with DealGround is the ability to see the deal visually,” said Tyler Hicks, Senior Associate, Franklin Street. “Instead of digging through spreadsheets, folders, and emails, everything is clearly laid out in one place, making it easier to identify key drivers and make faster, more informed decisions.”



Early customers include independent brokers and teams from Colliers, Marcus & Millichap, Lee & Associates, Pegasus, Northmarq, Franklin Street, and True Equity Group.

Key features available

DealGround customers get access to every feature in DealGround’s Intelligence Command Center, including:

AI-Powered Document Processing transforms brochures, OMs, rent rolls, and marketing materials into structured, searchable property data.

transforms brochures, OMs, rent rolls, and marketing materials into structured, searchable property data. Universal & Bulk Capture ingests documents automatically from marketing emails or web pages via the Quick Capture button. Every OM is instantly cataloged and organized once it is uploaded. Brokers can also connect their Dropbox and Box shared folders instantly for bulk extraction of data.

ingests documents automatically from marketing emails or web pages via the Quick Capture button. Every OM is instantly cataloged and organized once it is uploaded. Brokers can also connect their Dropbox and Box shared folders instantly for bulk extraction of data. Smart Search & Interactive Mapping lets you search and filter by asset type, tenant, location, current NOI, lease term remaining, cap rates, ownership information, and more with results displayed on a dynamic map.

lets you search and filter by asset type, tenant, location, current NOI, lease term remaining, cap rates, ownership information, and more with results displayed on a dynamic map. Private Deal Database is a secure way to build and maintain a time-stamped archive of historical deal materials and proprietary sources.

is a secure way to build and maintain a time-stamped archive of historical deal materials and proprietary sources. Prospecting through List Views lets brokers create and manage saved lists to track property characteristics and deal statuses in an easy-to-use grid view, helping them to manage opportunities more efficiently. Brokers can manage, sort, customize, and export each list.

lets brokers create and manage saved lists to track property characteristics and deal statuses in an easy-to-use grid view, helping them to manage opportunities more efficiently. Brokers can manage, sort, customize, and export each list. Collaboration Tools enable brokers to aggregate property data that every team member can view, keeping teams aligned and knowledge sharing. Brokers can share notes and target lists with internal team members and clients.

Experience DealGround

Get a live demo of the DealGround Intelligence Command Center from our team by emailing info@dealground.com or signing up for free at www.dealground.com . You can meet our team at ICSC Palm Springs, Booth #1510, September 29–30th.

About DealGround

DealGround aims to be the Intelligence Command Center for commercial real estate brokers. The platform transforms the flood of brochures and PDFs into structured, searchable data, displayed on a map-based interface. Brokers can quickly surface critical data, track opportunities, and accelerate deal discovery, while AI automates the tedious manual work of organizing unstructured property information. DealGround serves leading brokerage teams that want to streamline their workflows and focus on the work that generates more deals.

Media Contact

Name: Dan Mosher

Title: CEO & Co-Founder

Email: info@dealground.com

Phone: (415) 937-1935





Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b6876943-28b2-4d2a-8608-a5108a4284fd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd5b8e9f-a2c9-4f92-baf3-e402eca53223