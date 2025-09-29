NeOnc Technologies Appoints Renowned Neuro-Oncologist Dr. Henry S. Friedman to Scientific Advisory Board

CALABASAS, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NTHI) (“NeOnc” or the “Company”), a multi-Phase 2 clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company pioneering therapies for central nervous system (CNS) cancers, today announced it has appointed Dr. Henry S. Friedman to its scientific advisory board. Dr. Friedman is an internationally renowned academic adult and pediatric neuro-oncologist who helps to lead The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke University. He is the author of more than 500 peer reviewed articles, reviews, and book chapters and has presented extensively at both international and national meetings.

“We are incredibly honored to welcome Dr. Henry Friedman, a true luminary in the field of neuro-oncology, to our scientific advisory board,” said Amir F. Heshmatpour, Executive Chairman and President of NeOnc Technologies. “His profound experience in developing novel therapies for CNS cancers and his distinguished career at Duke’s Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center will be invaluable as we advance our pipeline, including our lead candidates NEO100™ and NEO212™.

Mr. Heshmatpour added, “As NeOnc prepares to publish upcoming data from our NEO100 and NEO212 clinical programs, we look forward to our key opinion leaders carefully reviewing and validating these results. We believe their independent expertise will not only strengthen the confidence of our stakeholders but will also mark a turning point—one of destiny—for patients and families battling glioblastoma and other brain cancers. Together, with the guidance of leaders like Dr. Friedman, we are committed to changing the future for those who need it most.”

Henry S. Friedman, MD, Duke University

Henry S. Friedman is a senior neuro-oncologist at Duke and longtime leader at The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, where he serves as a deputy director and holds the James B. Powell, Jr. Distinguished Professorship in the School of Medicine. He cares for adult and pediatric patients at the Duke Cancer Center’s Brain Tumor Clinic and is an internationally renowned authority in neuro-oncology, with a publication record exceeding 500 peer-reviewed works and decades of national and international presentations. His work has spanned clinical trials and translational research across high-grade glioma, medulloblastoma, and ependymoma, helping to shape modern standards for difficult central nervous system (CNS) tumors. He has offered sustained leadership to one of the field’s best-known programs and ongoing engagement with collaborative, multi-center research efforts.

ABOUT NEONC TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS, INC.

NeOnc Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage life sciences company focused on the development and commercialization of central nervous system therapeutics that are designed to address the persistent challenges in overcoming the blood-brain barrier. The company’s NEO™ drug development platform has produced a portfolio of novel drug candidates and delivery methods with patent protections extending to 2038. These proprietary chemotherapy agents have demonstrated positive effects in laboratory tests on various types of cancers and in clinical trials treating malignant gliomas. NeOnc’s NEO100™ and NEO212™ therapeutics are in Phase II human clinical trials and are advancing under FDA Fast-Track and Investigational New Drug (IND) status. The company has exclusively licensed an extensive worldwide patent portfolio from the University of Southern California consisting of issued patents and pending applications related to NEO100, NEO212, and other products from the NeOnc patent family for multiple uses, including oncological and neurological conditions.

For more about NeOnc and its pioneering technology, visit neonc.com.

