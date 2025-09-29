Dandelion Payments agreement with CBA to Transform Cross-Border Transfers

SYDNEY, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dandelion Payments, a Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: EEFT) company, has entered a strategic agreement with Commonwealth Bank of Australia (CBA), marking a significant milestone in CBA’s commitment to delivering faster, more transparent, and customer-centric international payment solutions.

Through a single integration with Dandelion, CBA customers will gain access to an expansive global infrastructure, enabling seamless transfers to recipients across a wide range of countries. The integration will deliver:

Real-time payment tracking and status updates via CBA’s digital channels, enhancing transparency and reducing uncertainty

and status updates via CBA’s digital channels, enhancing transparency and reducing uncertainty Instant payouts to many jurisdictions, with future expansion to include digital wallets and cash pickup options, broadening customer choice

to many jurisdictions, with future expansion to include digital wallets and cash pickup options, broadening customer choice Improved customer experience , with faster transaction processing and reduced friction

, with faster transaction processing and reduced friction Enhanced compliance and security, including robust pre-validation features such as account status checks and beneficiary name matching

This agreement complements CBA’s existing correspondent banking network by expanding reach and improving speed in corridors where traditional methods may be slower or less accessible. It reflects CBA’s ongoing commitment to innovation and excellence in financial services, and positions the bank at the forefront of modernising cross-border payments.

About Dandelion

Dandelion is the world’s largest real-time, cross-border payments network, providing a complete payments-as-a-service solution. Dandelion’s global disbursements network comprises direct-to-local connections in 200 countries and territories, with built-in settlement, compliance, and full-value delivery. Through a single API integration or Swift instruction, Dandelion enables financial institutions, payment companies and fintechs to reach 4 billion+ bank accounts, 126 mobile wallets, 3 billion+ mobile wallet accounts, and 626K cash pickup locations. Visit www.dandelionpayments.com for more information. Dandelion is part of the money transfer segment of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), a global leader in payments processing and cross-border transactions. Visit www.euronetworldwide.com for more information.

About CommBank

The Commonwealth Bank (ASX:CBA) is one of Australia’s leading providers of personal banking, business and institutional banking and share broking services. With more than 18 million customers and a history spanning more than a century, the Group’s purpose is to build a brighter future for all. The Commonwealth Bank is Australia’s leader in digital banking and maintains the largest branch network across the country. Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, the Bank operates brands including Bankwest in Australia and ASB in New Zealand. For more information on Commonwealth Bank, visit www.commbank.com.au.

©2025 Commonwealth Bank of Australia ABN 48 123 123 124 AFSL and Australian credit licence 234945

Media Contacts

CBA

P. 02 9595 3219

E: media@cba.com.au

Dandelion

Maria Colella

mcolella@riamoneytransfer.com