TRUNNANO Announced A Major Breakthrough In The Preparation Technology Of Nano Molybdenum Disulfide

LUOYANG, China, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRUNNANO, a leading global manufacturer of high-end nanomaterials, today announced a milestone breakthrough in the preparation technology of its core product, nano molybdenum disulfide MoS2 powder (CAS 1317-33-5). This technological upgrade goes beyond improving a single performance indicator; rather, it systematically addresses multiple core pain points that have long plagued the industry, marking a new level of quality and reliability for nano MoS2 materials.

TRUNNANO CEO, Roger Luo, stated, "Our R&D team is consistently committed to addressing the most fundamental challenges facing our customers in real world applications. Traditional nanomaterials often face a significant gap between ideal laboratory conditions and the rigors of industrial production. This breakthrough addresses these gaps head on, elevating a 'usable' material into an innovative product that is 'reliable, easy to use, and highly efficient.'"





For many precision manufacturing and high-end R&D fields, batch-to-batch consistency in material properties is crucial for success. Minor fluctuations can lead to drastically different performance in the final product. Through a novel process control system, TRUNNANO has successfully achieved near perfect consistency in particle size distribution, chemical purity, and crystal structure for its nano MoS2 powder. This means customers no longer need to adjust their processes to account for performance variations between batches of raw materials, significantly reducing quality control costs and R&D risks, and providing a solid foundation for large scale, standardized production.

Furthermore, the severe agglomeration problem caused by the inherent high surface energy of nanoparticles has always been the greatest obstacle to their performance. Agglomerated powders are difficult to evenly disperse in the matrix, not only failing to demonstrate the nanomaterial's superior properties but also potentially becoming a source of defects. TRUNNANO's new nano molybdenum disulfide powder fundamentally improves this situation. Its excellent anti-agglomeration properties allow it to be easily monodispersed or nearly monodispersed in various solvents and polymer matrices, ensuring that the efficacy of each nanoparticle is fully activated, significantly improving the overall performance of the composite.





The interfacial bonding strength between the nanomaterial and the matrix directly determines the ultimate performance of the composite. If the interfacial bonding is weak, the nanomaterial easily falls off, forming isolated "islands," unable to effectively deliver its excellent lubricity, reinforcement, and other properties. TRUNNANO's technological breakthrough lies in precisely controlling the surface properties of nano MoS2 particles, enabling their surface energy states to more easily form strong chemical or physical bonds with a variety of common matrix materials. This improvement significantly enhances the material's load transfer efficiency and functional durability, fully realizing the reinforcing and friction-reducing properties of nano MoS2.

Specification of TRUNNANO Molybdenum Disulfide MoS2 Powder

Brand Particle size Purity Character

（suspend production） 100nm 99.9% Black powder TR-MoS2-02 500nm 98.5% Grey black powder TR-MoS2-03 D50：1.5μm 98.5% Grey black powder TR-MoS2-04 D50：3-6μm 98.5% Grey black powder TR-MoS2-05 D50：12-16μm 98.5% Grey black powder TR-MoS2-06 D50: 16-30μm 98.5% Grey black powder





Roger Luo added, "Breakthrough, as we understand it, isn't just about improving performance parameters. It's about enabling our materials to seamlessly integrate into our customers' production lines, steadily helping them improve their product competitiveness. This technological upgrade is a key step in fulfilling our mission of 'truly empowering industry with nanotechnology.'"

This technological breakthrough has enabled TRUNNANO's nano molybdenum disulfide powder to set a new industry benchmark in consistency, ease of use, and reliability, potentially unlocking greater application potential in a wider range of fields, including lubricants, high-performance composites, new energy batteries, and flexible electronics.

About TRUNNANO

TRUNNANO is a high-tech enterprise focusing on the research, development and production of nanomaterials and specialty chemicals, headquartered in Luoyang City, Henan Province. The company has a R&D team composed of multiple PhDs and senior engineers with strong independent R&D capabilities and rich industry experience. Over the years, TRUNNANO has been committed to providing customers with high-quality, high-performance chemical solutions and has won the trust and support of our customers.

For more information on TRUNNANO's High-Purity Zinc Stearate Powder And Emulsion and their applications, visit our website at Molybdenum Disulfide MoS2 Powder CAS 1317-33-5 or contact our team at sales8@nanotrun.com.

Media Contact: Roger Luo

Email: nanotrun@yahoo.com / sales8@nanotrun.com

Phone/WhatsApp: 0086 18837956556

