Turnkey Student Housing and Retail Asset in Downtown Binghamton Offered at Ten-X Auction





BINGHAMTON, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors announces the upcoming Ten-X auction of 136 Washington Street, a fully leased student housing and retail property in the heart of Downtown Binghamton. This stabilized, income-producing asset presents investors with immediate cash flow, proven tenant demand, and long-term upside in one of Upstate New York’s strongest university-driven markets.

The six-unit building combines modern student housing with ground-floor retail, offering a balanced rent roll and diversified income streams. Units are fully leased, and the retail space benefits from long-term tenancy. The property is positioned for continued rent growth, with market fundamentals supporting higher student rental rates. Investors can acquire a turnkey, low-CAPEX asset that requires no immediate improvements.

136 Washington is located on Washington Street, a corridor recently revitalized through significant city investment. The site is directly across from popular venues such as Strange Brew and Craft, within steps of SUNY bus lines, and surrounded by more than 1,300 student housing beds. With a Walk Score of 88 and over 13,600 vehicles passing daily on neighboring Court Street, the property offers unmatched accessibility and visibility in Binghamton’s student housing core.

Binghamton University anchors the market, enrolling more than 18,000 full-time students each year with a highly competitive 37.7% acceptance rate. With dormitory capacity for only 3,000 first-year students, more than 15,400 students seek off-campus housing annually. This persistent imbalance continues to drive strong occupancy and rental performance downtown.

The surrounding 10-mile trade area includes more than 170,000 residents, average household incomes above $80,000, and over $2 billion in annual consumer spending. Supported by industries in education, healthcare, technology, and food distribution, Binghamton’s economy delivers both stability and growth. SVN Innovative has successfully executed multiple high-profile auctions across the region, further validating investor confidence in these fundamentals.

Interested bidders are encouraged to register early. For more information, property tours, or to register for the auction, click here.

Auction Date: October 20–22, 2025

About SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors

SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors is a full-service commercial real estate firm based in Johnson City, NY, specializing in investment sales, leasing, and advisory services across Upstate New York.

Media Contact:

Chelsea Smith

Marketing Coordinator

SVN Innovative Commercial Advisors

Phone: O: (607) 203-1826

Email: chelsea.smith@svn.com