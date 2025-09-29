Structural Health Monitoring Market Forecast Highlights Robust Growth as Market Surpasses $4.1 Billion by 2029

Delray Beach, FL, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Structural health monitoring Market by Offering (Hardware, Software & Services), Technology (Wired, Wireless), Vertical (Civil Infrastructure, Aerospace & Defense, Energy, Mining), Implementation, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2029" The global structural health monitoring market was valued at USD 2.5 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 4.1 billion by 2029; it is expected to register a CAGR of 10.4% during the forecast period.

The rising demand for structural health monitoring (SHM) is fueled by several key drivers. Aging infrastructure worldwide necessitates proactive monitoring to prevent failures, while stringent safety regulations mandate continuous monitoring of critical infrastructure. Technological advancements in sensor technology and data analytics enable more sophisticated SHM solutions, driving adoption. Additionally, cost savings from predictive maintenance, environmental concerns, increasing infrastructure investments, diverse industry applications, and the emphasis on data-driven insights further contribute to the growing demand for SHM systems.

Major Structural Health Monitoring Companies Include:

COWI A/S (Denmark),

Campbell Scientific (US),

Geokon (US),

Nova Metrix LLC (US),

SGS SA (Switzerland),

Trimble Inc. (US),

Structural Monitoring Systems PLC (Australia),

Sixense (France), and many others.

Structural Health Monitoring Market Segmentation Analysis:

Hardware segment to account for the largest market share in the forecasted year.

The hardware segment of the structural health monitoring (SHM) market is poised to maintain its leading market share in the foreseeable future, driven by several key factors. Firstly, essential components such as sensors, data acquisition systems, and communication modules are fundamental for collecting crucial data about a structure's health. Secondly, the diverse sensor needs of different structures necessitate a robust hardware market offering various sensor technologies to meet varied requirements. Thirdly, the high replacement frequency of sensors due to exposure to harsh conditions or recalibration needs ensures consistent demand in the hardware segment. Additionally, continuous technological advancements result in new sensor technologies with enhanced accuracy, miniaturization, and wireless capabilities, stimulating market growth as users seek to upgrade their systems.

Civil infrastructure vertical accounted for the largest market share of in the forecasted year.

The global civil infrastructure sector of structural health monitoring (SHM) currently commands the largest market share and is expected to maintain its leadership position in the foreseeable future. This is driven by several factors: Firstly, the extensive network of bridges, buildings, dams, and other civil infrastructure assets globally creates a significant demand for SHM solutions. Secondly, concerns regarding the aging infrastructure worldwide prompt the adoption of SHM as a proactive measure to manage these structures, facilitating early detection of issues and averting catastrophic failures. Thirdly, the implementation of stricter safety regulations in many countries necessitates continuous monitoring provided by SHM systems, fostering wider adoption. Moreover, the high costs associated with infrastructure failures underscore the importance of SHM in minimizing risks and ensuring safety.

North America is expected to hold the largest share of the structural health monitoring market during the forecast period.

The Structural health monitoring market in North America is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. North America's projected dominance in the Structural Health Monitoring (SHM) market in the upcoming years can be attributed to a combination of factors including technological advancements, stringent safety regulations, continued investments in infrastructure, aging infrastructure challenges, robust industrial and commercial sectors, government initiatives promoting sustainability, resilience, and infrastructure modernization, and the presence of key market players driving innovation and adoption of SHM solutions tailored to various infrastructure needs in the region. These factors collectively position North America as a frontrunner in shaping the future landscape of the global SHM market, with the U.S. leading the market due to its technological advancements and strong industrial base.

Structural Health Monitoring Market Dynamics:

Opportunity: Increasing investments in oil & gas and energy projects

Many governments and other organizations have started investing in new oil & gas infrastructure and major energy projects. The dam is one of the most advanced smart mega hydropower stations globally due to its usage of low-heat cement and built-in monitoring systems. The growing need for sustainable power generation and the reduction of the carbon footprint has led to an increased focus on developing wind farms, hydropower stations, and other renewable energy projects. The growing focus on energy mega-projects is expected to increase the demand for structural health monitoring systems. Similarly, in the oil & gas industry, pipelines need to be monitored regularly to ensure structural safety and prevent metal loss due to corrosion, erosion, and cracks.

Challenge: Processing and management of large volumes of data

Data processing and management is a major challenge in structural health monitoring. Sensors are strategically installed at various places on the structure to record data related to several critical parameters. Hence, any decision related to the maintenance of the structure is based on the data acquired by the sensor. Sensors, such as strain gauge sensors, accelerometer sensors, and displacement sensors, capture essential data related to the structure and transfer it to the base center for further analysis. These sensors generate large volumes of data daily, which is difficult to maintain and analyze.