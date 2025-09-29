Revolution Medicines Announces Key Leadership Additions, including Alan Sandler, M.D. as Chief Development Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a late-stage clinical oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced the appointment of Alan Sandler, M.D. into the newly created role of chief development officer, as well as the appointment of regional general managers in the U.S. and Europe.

“I am delighted to welcome Alan as our chief development officer as we pursue our bold vision to develop new global standards of care for patients with RAS-addicted cancers,” said Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., chief executive officer and chairman of Revolution Medicines. “As a physician-scientist, Alan is recognized as a leader in the field of lung cancer and has established a track record of excellence in oncology drug development. He brings valuable additional leadership to our organization as the scope and maturity of our development activities grow in support of advancing our compelling pipeline of distinguished clinical-stage RAS(ON) inhibitors on behalf of patients.”

Dr. Sandler joins Revolution Medicines from ALX Oncology, where he most recently served as chief medical officer. Prior to joining ALX Oncology, he was executive vice president and chief medical officer at Mirati Therapeutics through its acquisition by Bristol Myers Squibb. Previously, he served as president and head of global development, Oncology at Zai Lab Limited, and earlier held senior leadership roles at Genentech, a member of the Roche Group, where he drove multiple oncology development programs. Alan has also held academic leadership roles as division chief of Hematology/Oncology at Oregon Health and Science University, medical director of Thoracic Oncology at Vanderbilt University, and medical director of the Thoracic Oncology Program at Indiana University.

As a further step in building global commercial capabilities, Revolution Medicines has also appointed two key regional leaders: Alicia Gardner as senior vice president, general manager for the U.S. region, and Gerwin Winter as senior vice president, general manager for the European region. Alicia and Gerwin will play important leadership roles as the company prepares for the potential approvals and commercial launches of daraxonrasib in patients with cancers driven by RAS, including pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, as well as other innovative targeted medicines for patients living with RAS-addicted cancers.

About Revolution Medicines, Inc.

Revolution Medicines is a late-stage clinical oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers. The company’s R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins. The company’s RAS(ON) inhibitors daraxonrasib (RMC-6236), a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor; elironrasib (RMC-6291), a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor; and zoldonrasib (RMC-9805), a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. The company anticipates that RMC-5127, a RAS(ON) G12V-selective inhibitor, will be its next RAS(ON) inhibitor to enter clinical development. Additional development opportunities in the company’s pipeline focus on RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors, including RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C). For more information, please visit www.revmed.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any statements in this press release that are not historical facts may be considered "forward-looking statements," including without limitation statements regarding the company’s development plans and timelines and its ability to advance its portfolio and R&D pipeline, its vision to develop new global standards of care and the potential approval and commercial launch of the company’s product candidates. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "may," "will," "would," "believe," "intend," "plan," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," and other similar terminology indicating future results. Such forward-looking statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause the company’s development programs, future results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include without limitation risks and uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, including the company’s programs’ current stage of development, the process of designing and conducting preclinical and clinical trials, risks that the results of prior clinical trials may not be predictive of future clinical trials, clinical efficacy, or other future results, the regulatory approval processes, the timing of regulatory filings, the challenges associated with manufacturing drug products, the company’s ability to successfully establish, protect and defend its intellectual property, other matters that could affect the sufficiency of the company’s capital resources to fund operations, reliance on third parties for manufacturing and development efforts, changes in the competitive landscape, and the effects on the company’s business of the global events, such as international conflicts or global pandemics. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of Revolution Medicines in general, see Revolution Medicines’ Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on August 6, 2025, and its future periodic reports to be filed with the SEC. Except as required by law, Revolution Medicines undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances, or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Revolution Medicines Media & Investor Contact:

media@revmed.com

investors@revmed.com