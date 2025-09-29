Wavecrest Growth Partners Closes Fund III at $450M

Boston, MA, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wavecrest Growth Partners (“Wavecrest”) today announced the close of its third

fund, Fund III, with $450 million in capital commitments. The fund was significantly oversubscribed and hit its

hard cap in four months from the date of launch. With this new fund, Wavecrest’s total assets under

management now exceed $1 billion as it nears its 10 th year anniversary.



For Fund III, Wavecrest received strong support from both its existing investor base of leading pension funds,

insurance companies, endowments and foundations, fund of funds and family offices, while adding several new

top-tier institutional investors. In addition, more than 50 current and former portfolio CEOs and Operating

Advisors of Wavecrest also invested in the fund, reflecting their endorsement of Wavecrest’s strategy,

collaborative approach, and operational value-add.



“We are grateful for the support of both our existing and new investors. We are also extremely humbled by the

strong vote of confidence from our current and prior portfolio CEOs and Operating Advisors,” commented Deepak

Sindwani and Vaibhav Nalwaya, Co-Founders and Managing Partners. “Our investment approach and strategy

have stayed consistent since the start of the firm almost a decade ago, and we are excited to continue similarly

with Fund III. Our sector focus and collaborative approach, and our ongoing investments in the Wavecrest

Operating Platform help make Wavecrest a true partner to entrepreneurs”.



Since its founding, Wavecrest has focused exclusively on partnering with founder-led, capital-efficient high growth

B2B technology companies in North America and Western Europe. These founders and CEOs in partnership with

Wavecrest have built market leaders in multiple verticals, including Impel (automotive AI software), BigTime

(professional services automation software), Pole Star (maritime compliance data and software), Stirista

(customer identity graph) and Volante (payments tech). Wavecrest’s first two funds have invested in 17 growth-

stage companies to date. The Wavecrest Operating Platform, a foundational element of the firm, has developed

and expanded significantly with additional dedicated professionals and functional expertise in go-to-market,

talent, finance, corporate development and strategy, supporting its portfolio with unique knowledge and value.



Gunderson Dettmer served as legal counsel to the fund.



ABOUT WAVECREST GROWTH PARTNERS

Wavecrest Growth Partners is a growth equity firm focused on investing in and partnering with leading B2B

software and technology-enabled services companies. Wavecrest targets investments in high-growth companies

with proven products and business models and brings to bear a differentiated combination of investing and

operating experience and networks to help accelerate growth and profitability. Wavecrest’s team has over five

decades of collective investing and operating experience in growth-stage B2B technology companies, including

numerous successful outcomes. For more information, visit wavecrestgrowth.com.



