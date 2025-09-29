Check Point Enters Next Level of Strategic Partnership with Wiz to Deliver Integrated CNAPP and Cloud Network Security Solution

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a pioneer and global leader of cyber security solutions, today announced the next milestone in its strategic partnership with Wiz: the global rollout of a fully integrated solution uniting Check Point’s prevention-first cloud network security with Wiz’s Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform (CNAPP). Building on the partnership first announced in February 2025 , this phase brings the integration to general availability, helping enterprises confront modern cloud security challenges with visibility, precision, and AI-powered prevention.

“Showcasing the epitome of Check Point’s open-garden approach in action, this collaboration sets a new benchmark for unified cloud security,” said Paul Barbosa, VP of Cloud Security at Check Point. “Together with Wiz, we are delivering a prevention-first model that secures organizations from code to cloud, with real-time visibility and risk-aware remediation, without compromising on security."

As enterprise networks become more hyperconnected and distributed, the attack surface grows, making it harder for organizations to secure their cloud environments. Securing ever-changing cloud environments places significant strain on CISOs and security teams as they work to mitigate risks and outsmart attackers. To address their needs, Wiz and Check Point have collaborated to introduce an integrated cloud native solution that empowers organizations to confront cloud security challenges with renewed confidence.

“This new capability gives customers visibility into CloudGuard gateway configurations directly in the Wiz platform,” said Oron Noah, VP of Product Extensibility and Partnerships at Wiz. “By integrating third-party virtual firewall policies into our risk assessment tools, we're helping teams understand their exposure and take action faster.”

The Check Point and Wiz partnership helps companies gain real-time insights to understand cloud risks, reduce false positives, and address issues at the gateway level until they are fully patched. Together, the integrated Check Point–Wiz solution helps customers achieve the following:



Shift from remediation to prevention – stopping threats before they cause damage

– stopping threats before they cause damage Enhance visibility and accelerate response – reducing time and resources required for remediation

– reducing time and resources required for remediation Protect against the unknown – defending against zero-day attacks with AI-powered threat prevention

– defending against zero-day attacks with AI-powered threat prevention Reduce configuration risks – identifying and resolving issues at the gateway level for stronger defenses

Furthermore, with Wiz's new parallel integration into Check Point Infinity Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) , companies can now automate gateway-based remediation flows, turning Wiz alerts into actions on CloudGuard gateways, reducing exposure times from hours to minutes.

Check Point continues to deliver proven efficacy across network and cloud environments. In independent testing by CyberRatings.org , Check Point achieved a perfect 100% block rate with zero false positives. The Check Point Infinity Platform also achieved a 99.9% block rate against Zero+1 day malware and a 99.7% prevention rate for phishing, as validated by Miercom’s 2025 benchmark report .

The Check Point–Wiz integrated cloud security solution is available globally today.



About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. ( www.checkpoint.com ) is a leading protector of digital trust, utilizing AI-powered cyber security solutions to safeguard over 100,000 organizations globally. Through its Infinity Platform and an open garden ecosystem, Check Point’s prevention-first approach delivers industry-leading security efficacy while reducing risk. Employing a hybrid mesh network architecture with SASE at its core, the Infinity Platform unifies the management of on-premises, cloud, and workspace environments to offer flexibility, simplicity and scale for enterprises and service providers.

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements generally relate to future events or our future financial or operating performance. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements related to our expectations regarding future growth, the expansion of Check Point’s industry leadership, the enhancement of shareholder value and the delivery of an industry-leading cyber security platform to customers worldwide. Our expectations and beliefs regarding these matters may not materialize, and actual results or events in the future are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those more fully described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 17, 2025. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to Check Point as of the date hereof, and Check Point disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.