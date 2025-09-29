JUST Capital Appoints C-Suite Executives to Lead Transformation to Corporate Intelligence Platform

New York, NY, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JUST Capital, a leading independent nonprofit, today announced three strategic appointments to its C-suite leadership team. These hires, with 50+ years of combined expertise across private and nonprofit sectors, equip the organization to complete a significant transformation into an AI-powered data and insights platform focused on measuring, improving, and showcasing corporate stakeholder performance. This new approach will allow JUST Capital to provide valuable intelligence - including critical guidance on responsible AI deployment - that helps corporate executives and boards optimize performance on key worker, customer, community, environmental, and shareholder priorities, driving superior outcomes for business and society. It will also increase the impact and scope of the organization’s rankings, indexes, and investment work.

"JUST Capital’s transformation couldn’t come at a more important time," said Martin Whittaker, Chief Executive Officer of JUST Capital. "Corporate leaders today are faced with unprecedented change and complex, often competing stakeholder demands. With these hires, the leadership team at JUST Capital is supremely well positioned to help companies navigate this new landscape, while unlocking value for stakeholders, shareholders, and society at large. That’s the win-win-win we’ve always believed in, and we couldn’t be more excited for the future."



New Leadership Appointments:

Michael J. Yoo, Chief Revenue Officer

Michael Yoo, PhD, joins JUST Capital with nearly 20 years of experience leading double-digit growth at information services businesses including Gartner, Skillsoft, and IndigoAg. As Senior Vice President and Group Vice President of Gartner, Yoo grew the combined revenue of three different business units from $200M to $550M over seven years. Yoo will be responsible for the growth of all earned revenue streams and commercial partnerships.

"I’ve seen firsthand how the right intelligence at the right moment can transform business outcomes," said Yoo. "I’m excited to build upon JUST Capital’s tools and insights to deliver C-suites the information they need to make decisions that benefit all stakeholders while driving superior financial returns."

Thomas Herbig, Chief Research Officer

Thomas Herbig, PhD, joins JUST Capital as Chief Research Officer, bringing decades of experience in management consulting, strategy, sales and marketing, mergers and acquisitions, and product management. Before his appointment, he held a range of corporate, nonprofit, and scientific roles, including serving as Director of the McKinsey Center for the Advancement of Problem Solving. At JUST Capital, Herbig will lead the expansion of the organization’s research and data initiatives, equipping business leaders with actionable metrics and advancing the definition and measurement of responsible AI deployment.

"As AI reshapes entire industries and ways of working, we have a critical window to influence how businesses use these transformative technologies," said Herbig. "Our research, insights, and intelligence will provide the roadmap for responsible AI adoption that creates value for all stakeholders."

Tyler R. Spalding, Chief Marketing, Communications & Engagement Officer

Tyler Spalding joins JUST Capital from Golin, where he helped develop and grow the agency’s Corporate Affairs advisory practice. His prior experience extends across strategic communications, strategic partnerships, and social impact and sustainability, at industry leaders such as PayPal, eBay Inc., and Edelman. During his decade leading corporate affairs at PayPal, Spalding partnered with JUST Capital to launch the Worker Financial Wellness Initiative, comprised of 15 companies representing 1.2 million U.S. workers. Spalding will be responsible for shaping JUST Capital’s brand and engaging key stakeholders across JUST Capital’s ecosystem, including philanthropic funders.

"As we undertake this exciting organizational evolution, JUST Capital has a unique opportunity to inspire the next chapter of responsible business," said Spalding. "My mission is to ensure every boardroom in America understands that our data doesn’t just measure stakeholder value - it predicts business performance.”

About JUST Capital

JUST Capital is an independent nonprofit founded in 2014 to demonstrate that just business - as defined by the American public - is better business. By surveying 200,000+ Americans, tracking corporate performance on stakeholder priorities, and providing data-driven insights to business leaders, JUST Capital has helped improve job quality for 2.6 million workers and reached over 30 million Americans through media partnerships. The organization's JUST Intelligence platform, currently in beta with over 100 free corporate users and fully launching in 2026, will provide AI-powered tools enabling corporate leaders to create value for stakeholders, shareholders, and society at large.