NopalCyber Launches Threat Hunting & Advisory Resource to Empower Security Teams with Actionable Intelligence

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NopalCyber, a leading global provider of managed extended detection and response (MXDR) and attack surface management solutions, announces the launch of a dedicated hub designed to help security teams stay ahead of rapidly evolving cyberthreats. This resource is freely accessible to the public.

NopalCyber’s Threat Hunting & Advisory resource was built by its Cyber Threat Intelligence Unit, a team of frontline experts with real-world experience in advanced threat detection and response, to provide subscribers and others with tactical, trusted guidance to better defend their organizations.

Designed for cybersecurity practitioners, CISOs and IT leaders who need more than just news, NopalCyber’s new resource delivers timely intelligence and actionable tips to empower defenders at every level. Curated articles begin with an overview of the identified threat or vulnerability and a noted threat level to help prioritize the issue. The reports provide technical details, impact, detection method, indicators of compromise and recommendations for remediating the threats, all designed to support more proactive defense and informed cyber risk management.

“As security landscapes grow ever more complex and adversaries continue to innovate, the demand for accessible, expert guidance has never been higher,” says NopalCyber CEO Varun Iravatham. “Our new Threat Hunting & Advisory resource is driven by our mission to democratize frontline knowledge and make advanced threat hunting accessible and actionable for organizations of every size, helping them stay ahead of adversaries’ tactics and techniques.”

Anyone who wishes to access the hub may do so and may also subscribe to biweekly updates by visiting www.nopalcyber.com/threat-hunting-and-advisory.

