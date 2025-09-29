Matthews Marking Systems Unveils MPERIA® Axian Inkjet AX1000 Series at PACK EXPO Las Vegas––Powered for Sunrise 2027

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matthews International Corporation (NASDAQ GSM: MATW) (“Matthews” or the “Company”) announces today that its business, Matthews Marking Systems, is officially showcasing its MPERIA® Axian Inkjet AX1000 Series printer at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, one of the industry’s premier events for packaging innovation.

Axian is set to transform primary packaging operations with its advanced marking technology, empowering production lines to operate leaner, smarter, and more efficiently. Axian combines the flexibility of continuous inkjet with the clean operation and low maintenance of thermal inkjet, delivering high-speed, versatile performance with minimal maintenance and intuitive operation.

A Cutting-Edge Printing Alternative

Axian XIJ brings industrial-grade reliability to packaging lines, eliminating unscheduled downtime, solvent additives, and service calls. Its compact footprint requires minimal modification for installation. The printer features an innovative 52-nozzle ink delivery system with user-adjustable drop sizes, easily swapped in under two minutes to maximize uptime.

Axian is not just ready for Sunrise 2027—it is engineered to lead the transition with reliable, cost-effective, and scalable 2D barcode printing.

Key Features:

Plug and print simplicity with an 8" capacitive LCD color touchscreen and industry-leading MPERIA® user interface for message creation and data automation.

Versatile application for marking various sizes and shapes of nonporous and semi-porous substrates.

Solvent free operation: A closed ink system utilizing a single 800 ml cartridge and 100 ml reservoir for uninterrupted printing—no make-up solvents required.

Superior marking performance: Print up to five lines of text and 2D codes with line speeds up to 200 feet per minute (60 mpm) and a max print speed of 3,000 characters per second without sacrificing print speed or readability.

Unmatched reliability: Fewer moving parts, stainless steel enclosure, and nearly maintenance-free operation.

Eco-friendly design: draws less than 25 watts of power and features a closed ink system to eliminate unnecessary solvent emissions.

Seamless Automation with Industry-Leading MPERIA® Control Platform

All Matthews’ marking systems, including Axian, are powered by the MPERIA® platform, the industry’s most advanced solution for marking and coding automation.

MPERIA® offers:

Centralized Control – Manage multiple marking systems from one interface.

Easy Integration – Works seamlessly with existing production lines and ERP/MES systems.

Scalability – Supports expanding operations with customizable workﬂows.

Automated Marking – Reduces operator intervention, increasing efficiency.

“At Matthews, we’re committed to delivering cutting-edge technology that sets new standards for reliability, flexibility, and performance in industrial marking. The Axian Inkjet Printer is engineered to make printing the most reliable step in your production line, so you can focus on what matters most—quality and efficiency,” stated Lee Lane, Group President, Matthews Industrial Technologies and Matthews Environmental Solutions.

Experience MPERIA® Axian at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

Visit Matthews Marking Systems at Booth #W-2356 for live demonstrations of the MPERIA® Axian Inkjet Printer and discover how it can optimize your marking operations. Our experts will be on site to discuss tailored solutions for food, beverage, household, and other packaging applications.

About Matthews Marking Systems

We are Matthews Marking Systems, your trusted marking and coding partner. With decades of experience and a commitment to operational excellence, we empower manufacturers worldwide to operate with confidence. Every solution we offer is backed by a promise: to protect your brand, your customers, and your production flow. We deliver precision marking and coding systems that ensure every product, carton, and pallet leaves your facility is clearly marked, compliant, and protected. Our solutions are built to be intuitive and reliable, helping manufacturers maintain brand integrity and meet regulatory standards without disruption.

For more information, visit www.matthewsmarking.com.

About Matthews International Corporation

Matthews International Corporation operates through two core global businesses – Industrial Technologies and Memorialization. Both are focused on driving operational efficiency and long-term growth through continuous innovation and strategic expansion. The Industrial Technologies segment evolved from our original marking business, which today is a leading global innovator committed to empowering visionaries to transform industries through the application of precision technologies and intelligent processes. The Memorialization segment is a leading provider of memorialization products, including memorials, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment, primarily to cemetery and funeral home customers that help families move from grief to remembrance. In addition, the Company also has a significant investment in Propelis, a brand solutions business formed through the merger of SGK and SGS & Co. Propelis delivers integrated solutions including brand creative, packaging, print solutions, branded environments, and content production. Matthews International has over 5,400 employees in 19 countries on four continents that are committed to delivering the highest quality products and services.

