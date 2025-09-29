Greystone Logistics, Inc. Shares Independent Analysis by BeyondSPX Research

TULSA, Okla., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greystone Logistics, (“Greystone Logistics” or the “Company”) (OTCQB:GLGI) the leading manufacturer of recycled plastic pallets providing sustainable logistics solutions, is pleased to announce BeyondSPX Research has published an independent analysis on September 4, 2025, offering valuable insights into the company's performance and market positioning.

The report, which reflects a thorough evaluation of Greystone's business model, operational efficiency, and growth prospects, highlights the company's strategic initiatives and commitment to innovation in the logistics sector. It provides an in-depth look at how Greystone is navigating industry challenges while capitalizing on opportunities for expansion and increased profitability.



"Our historical efforts and current direction are well described through this independent analysis," said Warren Kruger, CEO of Greystone Logistics. "The insights provided by BeyondSPX Research reinforce our strategic direction and validate our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our shareholders and customers."



The report is now available for review on the BeyondSPX Research website, and Greystone encourages investors and stakeholders to examine the findings to better understand the company's trajectory in an evolving market landscape.

https://beyondspx.com/quote/GLGI/analysis/greystone-logistics-unlocking-sustainable-growth-with-recycled-plastic-innovation-otcqb-glgi

About Greystone Logistics

Greystone Logistics is a “green” manufacturing company focused on sustainability. The company reprocesses recycled plastic and designs, manufactures and sells high-quality 100% recycled plastic pallets that provide logistical solutions for a wide range of industries such as the food and beverage, automotive, chemical, pharmaceutical and consumer products. The Company’s technology, including a proprietary blend of recycled plastic resins used in the injection molding equipment, extrusion lines and patented pallet designs, allows production of high-quality pallets more rapidly and at a lower cost than many other processes. The recycled plastic for Greystone’s pallets helps control material costs while reducing environmental waste and provides cost advantages over users of virgin resin. Simplot, Omaha Steaks, Corning, Walmart, MillerCoors, iGPS, Sutter Home Wines, Diageo and many others have utilized recycled Greystone plastic pallets. For more information about Greystone Logistics and its innovative products, please visit www.greystonepallets.com.

