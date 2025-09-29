Vertesia Debuts ‘AI Assistant’: The Secure, Enterprise-Ready App for Every Employee

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vertesia , a leading provider of enterprise generative AI solutions, today introduced its enterprise AI Assistant, a new way for every employee to leverage the power of AI. AI Assistant offers a simple chat-based interface where users can ask questions in natural language — similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini web apps — but with full data security, governance, and compliance. Built on the Vertesia platform, the app generates business-specific and permissions-based results due to the underlying content preparation processes and security policies of the platform.

In addition to the common Q&A format, users can also select “Reasoning Mode,” which deploys autonomous agents that use advanced tools to execute complex business processes in minutes. The result: every employee can use AI confidently, while IT and leadership maintain complete visibility and oversight.

“Consumer assistants like ChatGPT, Gemini, and Copilot were built for individuals and often operate like black boxes. Vertesia’s AI Assistant flips the script—providing governance, security, and transparency to organizations while putting AI in the hands of every employee—regardless of technical background,” said Grant Spradlin, VP of Product at Vertesia.



AI Assistant also enables employee collaboration, where people and teams can interact with shared agents and department-specific apps. Unlike consumer tools that reset with every prompt, AI Assistant maintains context and memory—grounded in business-specific data—so requests can be tailored to each team’s needs, knowledge bases, and workflows.





“Businesses have been promised the value of AI, but very few are actually seeing it in production. With our AI Assistant, we democratize this power for all employees, with no specialized skills required. AI can be complicated. Our assistant makes it simple. Every employee can interact with an easy-to-use chat interface to kick off autonomous agents that perform real work and deliver real value,” said Chris McLaughlin, Chief Revenue Officer at Vertesia.

Key features of Vertesia’s AI Assistant include:

Governance: Granular control and role-based permissions let admins set policies across departments and users with consistent oversight.

Granular control and role-based permissions let admins set policies across departments and users with consistent oversight. Security: Vertesia is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant and never uses company data to train models.

Vertesia is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant and never uses company data to train models. Observability: Transparent activity logs detail each agent’s decision-making—what they did, which resources they used, and the reasoning behind results.

Transparent activity logs detail each agent’s decision-making—what they did, which resources they used, and the reasoning behind results. Collaboration: Shared agents and department-specific apps enable teams to co-create with approvals and guardrails.

Shared agents and department-specific apps enable teams to co-create with approvals and guardrails. Context & Memory: Agents operate on business-specific data and maintain continuity across tasks and projects.

Agents operate on business-specific data and maintain continuity across tasks and projects. Integration & Flexibility: API-first design with OpenAPI endpoints and integration through built-in, custom, and MCP tools.

API-first design with OpenAPI endpoints and integration through built-in, custom, and MCP tools. Model Agnostic: With support for all major LLM providers and BYOM, enterprises can choose and switch models for each use case without lock-in.



Vertesia’s AI Assistant app is available today. See the enterprise AI Assistant in action here !







About Vertesia

Vertesia is a SaaS platform purpose-built to accelerate the development and deployment of custom generative AI (GenAI) applications, agents, and services. Combining enterprise-grade infrastructure with a low-code environment, Vertesia helps organizations overcome the complexity and cost typically associated with deploying GenAI at scale – reducing time to value while enhancing output accuracy and enabling comprehensive governance. Featuring an API-first architecture, the platform provides flexible system integration, intelligent content preparation, and powerful tooling for autonomous agents. Vertesia transforms GenAI initiatives from one-off experiments into strategic competencies.

