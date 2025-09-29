Progress Software Brings the Power of GenAI and RAG to OpenEdge Customers to Accelerate Development

Purpose-built MCP connector combines Generative AI (GenAI) and Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG), delivering domain-specific coding support to maximize value from OpenEdge data and applications

BURLINGTON, Mass., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS), the trusted provider of AI-powered digital experience and infrastructure software, today announced early customer review and testing of the Progress® OpenEdge® MCP Connector for ABL, a purpose-built integration designed to accelerate development and modernization for Progress OpenEdge platform users. The connector empowers organizations to advance their OpenEdge applications and data with intelligent automation, domain-specific coding assistance and guided modernization.

By combining GenAI with RAG, the MCP Connector delivers context-aware developer assistance tailored to the unique structure of OpenEdge Advanced Business Language (ABL). Developers gain precise coding guidance, refactoring support and documentation generation aligned with OpenEdge standards—making it easier to improve code quality, modernize legacy systems and uncover new insights.

“Generic AI tools struggle with ABL due to limited training data and lack of domain context,” said John Ainsworth, EVP and General Manager, Application and Data Platform, Progress Software. “The OpenEdge MCP Connector for ABL is purpose-built for our customers’ workflows, enabling faster development, reduced risk and smarter modernization strategies. Most importantly, it helps organizations get more value from their OpenEdge investment by making it easier to access, understand and evolve.”

Purpose-Built for ABL Developers

The MCP Connector integrates seamlessly with popular environments such as Visual Studio Code, Windsurf, Cursor and CLI-based assistants, enabling OpenEdge developers to:

Work in tandem with MCP servers to access domain-specific data, business logic and legacy code repositories—providing deeper, real-time context and tailored recommendations aligned with organizational architecture and standards

Automate repetitive tasks like boilerplate code generation, unit testing and legacy refactoring

Improve code quality and compliance with embedded organizational rules and standards

Accelerate upgrades to OpenEdge 12 by identifying deprecated constructs and guiding syntax modernization

Preserve institutional knowledge through context-driven retrieval and onboarding support

Surface relevant code patterns, business logic and documentation in real time





OpenEdge partners and customers who participated in early testing of the MCP Connector for ABL have expressed strong enthusiasm about its potential to significantly boost developer productivity.

“We see tremendous potential for enhancing developer productivity by integrating AI with our Progress development environment,” said Tony Prettyman, Practice Leader at DMSi . “The ability to utilize either the Progress documentation MCP server or markdown files directly gives us the flexibility to choose the right approach for each situation. This adaptability is essential for staying agile in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.”

“We are excited to participate in the validation program,” said Mike Fechner, Director of Consultingwerk. “Progress has taken exactly the right approach here. The OpenEdge MCP Connector for ABL has become a key pillar of our application modernization and refactoring strategy. Large parts of the code written on our developer framework in the last four months have been written by Windsurf and Devin.”

“The Progress approach fits perfectly with the Build.One mission of making AI work for Enterprise Business applications,” said Mike Liewehr, CEO of Build.One. “The improvement in developer productivity that we are seeing in early results is impressive and promising.”

Strategic Value for IT and Business Leaders

For organizations modernizing OpenEdge systems, the MCP Connector for ABL provides a future-ready foundation that reduces cost, mitigates risk and enhances developer productivity. It supports real-time collaboration, aligns with business logic and helps teams deliver results faster and with greater confidence.

The connector enables reduction of technical debt through intelligent analysis and refactoring, accelerating time-to-value for modernization and project upgrades. It enables responsible AI adoption with enterprise-grade governance and transparency, ensuring organizations can innovate with confidence. Most importantly, it helps organizations maximize the value of their OpenEdge data, driving smarter automation and improved decision-making across the business.

The Progress OpenEdge MCP Connector for ABL is currently being tested by OpenEdge partners and customers. To be notified about the release, accelerate AI coding development and discover how RAG boosts developer productivity on OpenEdge, click here.

About Progress Software

Progress Software (Nasdaq: PRGS) empowers organizations to achieve transformational success in the face of disruptive change. Our software enables our customers to develop, deploy and manage responsible AI-powered applications and digital experiences with agility and ease. Customers get a trusted provider in Progress, with the products, expertise and vision they need to succeed. Over 4 million developers and technologists at hundreds of thousands of enterprises depend on Progress. Learn more at www.progress.com.

Progress and OpenEdge are trademarks or registered trademarks of Progress Software Corporation and/or one of its subsidiaries or affiliates in the U.S. and other countries. Any other trademarks contained herein are the property of their respective owners.

