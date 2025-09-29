Carlsmed, Inc. Appoints Jennifer Kamocsay as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary

CARLSBAD, Calif., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) (“Carlsmed” or the “Company”), a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions, today announced the appointment of Jenifer Kamocsay as Chief Legal Officer and Secretary, effective immediately. Ms. Kamocsay will serve as legal counsel for the Company and oversee compliance and corporate governance.

Ms. Kamocsay brings more than two decades of corporate legal experience as in-house counsel across life science and technology sectors at Akoya Biosicences, Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. and Progress Software Corporation.

“We are pleased to welcome Jennifer to the Carlsmed leadership team as we strengthen our organization and strategically expand our leadership team following our IPO,” said Mike Cordonnier, Chairman and CEO of Carlsmed. “Her deep expertise in corporate governance, securities law and broader legal strategy will be instrumental as we continue to scale our business and prepare for our cervical commercial launch.”

Prior to Akoya, Ms. Kamocsay served as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Rubius Therapeutics, Inc., where she was responsible for overseeing and managing all of the company’s legal affairs. Before Rubius, she served as Associate General Counsel and Assistant Secretary at Progress Software Corporation, where she managed the company’s corporate, securities law, and M&A initiatives. Ms. Kamocsay began her career at Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, where she provided counsel to public and private company clients in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries on M&A, securities law, and corporate governance matters. Ms. Kamocsay holds a B.A. in History from the University of California, Los Angeles and a J.D. from Northeastern University School of Law.

About Carlsmed, Inc.

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

