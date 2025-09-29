AI In Media & Entertainment Market Report 2025-2033, Competitive Analysis of MathWorks, AWS, EMG, Gearhouse South Africa, Gravity Media, GrayMeta, IBM, LMG, Matchroom Sport, Production Resource Group

Dublin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI In Media & Entertainment Market Report by Solution, Application, Countries and Companies Analysis 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The worldwide AI in media and entertainment market is anticipated to reach US$ 166.77 billion in 2033, from US$ 26.34 billion in 2024, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.76% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033. The industry is driven by increasing demand for content personalization, video editing automation, real-time measurement, and improved user experiences, as AI transforms content creation, distribution, and engagement across platforms.





AI in media and entertainment is the deployment of artificial intelligence technologies in content creation, distribution, marketing, and audience engagement processes. It encompasses the application of machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, and predictive analytics to automate, personalize, and improve decision-making across the industry.



One of the main applications of AI in this industry is recommendation of content, where sites such as Netflix, YouTube, and Spotify utilize algorithms to scan viewer information and recommend content based on that. AI also supports video editing automation, script writing, dubbing, and special effects improvement in movies and TV. In publishing and journalism, AI applications support the creation of news summaries and fake news detection. Furthermore, AI-based chatbots and virtual assistants are enhancing customer support in streaming and gaming services.



At the global level, AI deployment in media and entertainment is expanding at a rapid pace across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. With growing digital consumption, media firms are using AI to enhance efficiency, raise viewer engagement, and understand audience behavior. With continued progress in generative AI and immersive tech, the global influence and popularity of AI in media are increasing across all content types.



Growth Drivers in the AI in Media & Entertainment Market

Need for Personalized Content Experience



The growing need for personalized content is one of the biggest growth drivers in the AI media market. Streaming platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, and YouTube employ AI algorithms to determine viewer habits and interests. Through this information, platforms are able to suggest shows, music, or articles aligned with user interest, which improves engagement and retention.

With increasing expectations of more personalized experiences, businesses are heavily investing in AI to provide real-time hyper-targeted content, all of which increases user satisfaction and application loyalty. January 2024 saw Disney integrating its AI-powered content recommendation platform, Amplify, into Hulu and ESPN+, boosting its personalized streaming business (Disney Press Release).



Automation for Content Production and Editing



Content production is greatly automated by AI through computerized video editing, scriptwriting, dubbing, and VFX rendering. AI-powered tools are able to shave off production time and expenses without sacrificing quality, allowing creators to scale content more quickly. AI is also used in newsrooms to generate reports and summaries. With increasing demand for short-form and high-volume content, AI-powered automation provides a vital edge for studios, influencers, and content platforms.

At the NAB Show in Las Vegas, US, in April 2024, MediaKind, a world leader in media technology services, launched a suite of scalable solutions. These include enhanced cloud capabilities, edge cloud devices, and AI-driven tools specifically designed for content owners, broadcasters, vMVPDs, and pay-TV providers. These solutions are meant to maximize content delivery and enhance operational efficiency, meeting the changing demands of the media and entertainment sector.



Improve Audience Analytics and Ad Targeting



AI provides real-time analysis of audience behavior, enabling media firms to learn about content preferences and engagement patterns. The information is not only utilized to maximize programming choices but also to enhance ad targeting approaches. By presenting highly targeted advertisements, businesses maximize revenue potential while reducing disruption to the viewer. This dynamic has become imperative in a digital economy where user attention is finite and monetization models are becoming more data-driven.

April 28, 2025 - NIQ, an award-winning consumer intelligence firm announced a strategic worldwide partnership with The Trade Desk, the global leader in advertising technology. The partnership will combine NIQ's consumer insights and worldwide shopping patterns insights into The Trade Desk platform, helping marketers plan and execute ad campaigns more effectively. Challenges in the AI in Media & Entertainment Market



Ethical and Creative Concerns



AI's entry into media complicates issues surrounding creativity, originality, and authorship. With generative AI producing high-quality art, music, and videos, fears of substituting human creativity increase. Copyright, deepfakes, and transparency in content source are difficult issues to grapple with. They raise ethical concerns and are likely to trigger regulatory scrutiny where AI-generated content imitates real people or infringes intellectual property rights.



Data Privacy and Security Risks



AI is based on user information to offer personalization and targeted advertising. But growing concerns around data privacy, particularly with the implementation of laws such as GDPR and CCPA, pose a serious challenge. The misuse of personal data or its use without explicit consent can invite legal issues and reputation loss. Media platforms have to walk the line between personalization and compliance with privacy laws, necessitating strong data governance and security practices.

14. Key Players Analysis

