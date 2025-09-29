Reliance Global Group Announces Special Cash Dividend of $0.03 Per Share

LAKEWOOD, NJ, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reliance Global Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: RELI) (“Reliance”, “we” or the “Company”) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a special cash dividend of $0.03 per common share, payable on or about December 2, 2025, to stockholders of record as of October 30, 2025.

Ezra Beyman, CEO of Reliance Global Group, commented, “We are pleased to announce this special dividend as a way of rewarding our loyal shareholders who have continued to support the Company as we execute on our growth strategy. Over the past several quarters, we have made significant progress strengthening both our financial performance and balance sheet, and we believe this distribution underscores the confidence we have in the sustainability of our business model. While we remain focused on driving long-term growth through our Insurtech platform and agency network, we are equally committed to delivering near-term value to our shareholders. Importantly, this dividend also reflects the disciplined approach we are taking to capital allocation, which includes our recently announced crypto asset strategy. By thoughtfully building a diversified digital asset portfolio, beginning with Ethereum and Cardano, we are seeking to enhance both our long-term treasury management and overall shareholder value.”

