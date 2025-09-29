Global Trypsin Market Size to Reach USD 147.46 Million by 2032, Driven by Biopharma Demand and Expanding Applications | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trypsin Market Size & Growth

According to S&S Insider, the Trypsin Market was valued at USD 90.31 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 147.46 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.62% from 2024 to 2032. Rising demand from biopharmaceutical research, cell culture applications, and expanding use in food processing and cosmetics are accelerating growth. Companies are increasingly investing in recombinant trypsin technology to meet regulatory standards, improve consistency, and support sustainable production.





Market Analysis

Key factors driving the trypsin market are the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the increasing adoption of biologics and monoclonal antibodies. Trypsin is an important enzyme for cell dissociation and protein processing it is used extensively in vaccine production, insulin manufacturing, and even cancer research. Government initiatives, such as the U.S. FDA’s accelerated approval pathways for biologics, helped drive demand even higher. In 2023, the U.S. accounted for the leading share with a market size was USD 33.6 million 2023, it's growing with a CAGR of 4.6% and is expected to reach USD 50.25 million by 2032. Driven by robust biopharmaceutical R&D investments, sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, and high adoption of cell-based therapies. According to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the country accounted for over 40% of global biotechnology revenue, further solidifying its leadership in trypsin consumption. However, recombinant trypsin is gaining traction due to its reduced risk of contamination. Trypsin was mainly used in the drug development and cell culture processes by the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry. The industrial use segment accounted for a dominant share of end use owing to the use of enzymes in food processing, leather treatment, and detergents.

Segmentation Insights

By Trypsin Source

The bovine-derived trypsin products segment accounted for 57.45% of the market share in 2023 due to their economical and cost-efficient properties and maximum enzymatic activity during protein digestion. Because of the stability and compatibility of bovine trypsin with cell culture processes, it is widely used in biopharmaceutical manufacturing, diagnostics, and research. Conversely, the emerging concern regarding animal-derived contaminants has augmented demand for recombinant trypsin, which provides higher purity with reduced batch variability. The porcine trypsin is also very important, especially concerning insulin production. Especially in Europe and North America, manufacturers are turning to synthetic and plant-based alternatives because of regulatory restrictions placed on animal-derived enzymes.

By Application

The biotechnology and pharmaceutical industry led with 55.14% market share driven by trypsin’s critical role in cell culture, vaccine development, and drug formulation. It is critical for tissue dissociation, stem cell research, and monoclonal antibody production. The food industry is another important adopter of trypsin, where trypsin is used for the tenderization of meat, protein hydrolysates, and dairy product processing. Apart from this, trypsin is also used due to its proteolytic nature in leather processing and detergents. The increasing demand for personalized medicines and biologics is anticipated to further support pharmaceutical applications while clean-label food trends are propelling enzyme usage for food processing

By End-Use

The industrial segment held the largest market share of 82.12% in 2023, mainly ascribed to trypsin usage in food processing, leather tanning, and detergent production. Trypsin is an enzyme used in a variety of pharmaceutical applications, such as drug development, bioprocessing, and regenerative medicine. Trypsin is widely used in research laboratories for cell culture and protein analysis. The transition to enzymatic detergents and sustainable leather processing is growing industrial demand. In diagnostics, trypsin is used in tissue dissociation used in pathology and genetic testing, Emerging economies continue to see more biopharmaceuticals outsourcing, and CMOs are likely to be primary end-users, thus driving the growth of this market.

Trypsin Market Key Segments

By Trypsin Source

Porcine

Bovine

Others

By Application

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Waste Treatment

Others

By End-use

Research

Diagnostics

Industrial use

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest market share of 39.46% in 2023, mainly due to the U.S. having strong biopharmaceutical sector, high R&D spending is also a contributing factor and advanced healthcare infrastructure. Prominent players, such as Thermo Fisher Scientific and Merck KGaA further strengthen the region’s dominance. Government programs like the FDA’s fast-tracked review pathways for biologics also spur demand for trypsin in drug development. Europe is the second largest contributor due to stringent regulatory standards and the rising production of biologics. Germany and the UK are important with their growing cell therapy research and vaccine production. The use of animal-derived enzymes in certain applications is driving their demand for the use of recombinant trypsin. Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region, fueled by rising biopharmaceutical investments in China, India, and South Korea. Trypsin adoption is facilitated by growing contract research organizations (CROs), along with rising biosimilar production. But India’s vaccine manufacturing boom and China’s biotech expansion are big factors.

Recent Developments

In 2024, a recombinant trypsin of high-purity was introduced by Thermo Fisher Scientific for use in cell culture applications with limited contamination risks.

The FDA’s 2023 approval of a novel trypsin-based cell dissociation agent has accelerated adoption in stem cell research.

