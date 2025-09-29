Corcentric and Stimson Lumber Win Ardent Partners’ Best Technology Partnership Award

CHERRY HILL, N.J., Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcentric, a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions, and Stimson Lumber, one of the oldest continuously operating integrated wood products companies in the United States, announced they have been named winners of the 2025 AP Honors Best Technology Partnership Award from Ardent Partners.

This prestigious award recognizes the most successful collaboration between a solution provider and an accounts payable (AP) team on a technology deployment. Corcentric and Stimson Lumber were honored for their long-standing partnership and the transformative impact of Corcentric’s AP automation solutions on Stimson Lumber’s financial operations.

Since partnering in 2012, Stimson Lumber has leveraged Corcentric’s technology and expertise to modernize its AP processes, achieving:

Invoice processing times reduced to under 3 days for faster approvals and payments

for faster approvals and payments 98% electronic invoice submission , reducing errors and improving compliance

, reducing errors and improving compliance 62% of payments made electronically in 2024 , boosting efficiency and supplier satisfaction

, boosting efficiency and supplier satisfaction Enhanced payment security with Corcentric’s StopFraud payment protection service

“This award recognizes more than a successful project—it celebrates what’s possible when two organizations share a vision for innovation,” said Matt Clark, President and CEO of Corcentric. “Stimson Lumber has shown how technology can transform finance operations, setting an example for companies across industries. We’re proud to be part of their journey and excited to continue building solutions that help our customers achieve even greater success.”

“Working with Corcentric has allowed us to align technology with our business strategy in a way that truly supports our growth,” said Bernie McNamee, Chief Financial Officer at Stimson Lumber. “It’s not just about automating processes—it’s about building a foundation for smarter, more efficient financial operations that will serve us well into the future.”

The AP Honors 2025 were selected by an expert committee and announced at a ceremony on September 16th.

About Corcentric

Corcentric is a leading global provider of best-in-class procurement and finance solutions. We offer a unique combination of technology and payment solutions complemented by robust advisory and managed services. Corcentric reduces stress and increases savings for procurement and finance business leaders by forming a strategic partnership to diagnose pain points and deliver tailor-made solutions for their unique challenges. For more than two decades, we've been a trusted partner who delivers proven results. To learn more, please visit www.corcentric.com.

About Stimson Lumber

Founded in 1850, Stimson Lumber is one of the oldest continuously operating forest products companies in the United States. With a commitment to sustainable forestry, innovation, and operational excellence, Stimson provides high-quality wood products that serve customers nationwide. To learn more, please visit www.stimsonlumber.com.

Media Contact for Corcentric:

Beth Price - Vice President, Performance Marketing

Press@Corcentric.com | (856) 403-7000

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4b1bd45-2aa0-4643-be59-773b9faf6119