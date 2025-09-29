Global Leukapheresis Market to Reach USD 491 Million by 2032 Fueled by Cell Therapy Advancements | S&S Insider

Austin, Sept. 29, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leukapheresis Market Size & Growth:

According to S&S Insider, the global Leukapheresis Market size was USD 192 million in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 491.05 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.01% from 2024 to 2032. The market’s rapid expansion is powered by the increasing incidence of blood cancers, autoimmune diseases, and rising demand for leukopaks used in immunotherapy and oncology research. Technological innovations, improved protocols, and the push for personalized medicine are reshaping the market landscape, making leukapheresis a critical component of next-generation therapies.





Market analysis

Leukapheresis, the separation of white blood cells from the blood, is increasingly used in both clinical and research settings, especially in oncology, immunology, and regenerative medicine. Government initiatives, rising investments in healthcare systems, and the increasing uptake of personalized medicine are also supporting the market. In 2023, the U.S. contributed to nearly 32% of the global revenue in the global leukapheresis market. The growth of the industry in the country is due to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, growing cases of chronic diseases, and the supportive government for cell-based therapies research and development. The U.S. government had allocated USD 45 billion to biomedical research for 2023, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), partly toward driving leukapheresis technologies and applications. In 2023, the U.S. government announced a USD 1 billion initiative to accelerate the development of advanced cell-based therapies, which will further increase the demand for leukapheresis technologies.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Leukapheresis Market Report are

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. – (Leukopaks)

Adacyte Therapeutics – (Leukopaks)

AllCells, LLC – (Fresh Leukopaks, Frozen Leukopaks)

Asahi Kasei Medical – (Cellsorba)

Haemonetics Corporation – (NexSys PCS, MCS+, PCS2)

Macopharma – (Leukokit)

Cerus Corporation – (INTERCEPT Blood System)

SB-Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc. – (Leukapheresis Kits)

StemExpress, LLC – (Clinical Grade Leukopaks)

Lonza Group AG – (Lovo Cell Processing System)

Leukapheresis Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 192 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 491.05 Million CAGR CAGR of 11.01% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Regional Analysis North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Poland, Turkey, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Insights

By Product

In 2023, the leukapheresis devices segment dominated the market with a revenue share of 76.4% Demand for the leukapheresis devices market is driven by increasing penetration of automated and portable systems and the efficient and safe removal of white blood cells. These devices are extensively used in hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research institutions. Recent data and technological advancements for leukapheresis include the use of automated apheresis devices, the utilization of artificial intelligence that improves the precision and therefore efficiency of placement, and improvements in filtration. Market players are also concentrating on producing convenient, affordable systems to meet the growing demand from clinics and research settings.

By Application

Research applications accounted for the largest market share of 67.9% in 2023, driven by growing interest in cell-based therapies and regeneration medicine. The leukapheresis process is widely used in research for specific cell types, such as stem cells and immune cells, which are critical for developing therapies for cancer, autoimmune diseases, and genetic disorders. The increasing number of clinical trials and government funding for research initiatives are also driving this segment. For example, In 2023, the United states department of Health and human services (HHS) announced that it would invest USD 500 million in research involving cell-based therapies, which would propel the demand for leukapheresis in research applications.

Leukapheresis Market Key Segments

By Product

Leukapheresis Devices

Centrifugal Devices

Membrane Separators

Leukapheresis Disposables

By Application

Research Application

Cancer Research

Immunology Research

Others

Therapeutics Application

Hematologic Disorders

Autoimmune Diseases

Others

By End-Use

Blood Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Hospitals & Clinics

Regional Analysis

North America held the largest share of the leukapheresis market in 2023 with a revenue share of 36.96%, owing to the region's robust healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare spending, and strong presence of prominent market players. The North American market is dominated by the United States owing to the high prevalence of diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases and the increasing adoption of cell-based therapies. Europe accounted for a substantial portion of the market, driven by established healthcare systems and government initiatives that foster research and development in nations like Germany, France, and the UK. In terms of growth, the Asia-Pacific region is predicted to grow with significant growth rate during the forecast period, primarily due to rising healthcare investment, joint efforts towards better diagnostic infrastructure, and growing awareness around modern therapeutic procedures.

Recent Developments

In 2023, Terumo BCT released a next-gen leukapheresis system to enhance both collect efficiency and decrease procedure time. This development is anticipated to further facilitate the use of leukapheresis in both clinical and research environments.

In January 2024, Fresenius Kabi announced that it had received FDA approval for its NEW leukapheresis kit designed to enhance the safety and efficacy of therapeutic apheresis procedures.

