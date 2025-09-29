Director/PDMR Shareholding

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF THE EU AND UK MARKET ABUSE REGIMES
     
September 29, 2025    
     
Shell plc (the "Company") has been notified that following the payment of the interim dividend on September 22, 2025 in respect of the second quarter of 2025, the following Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") acquired dividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered to them under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account. Further information can be found in the Shell plc Annual Report and Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024 (www.shell.com/annualreport)


 
PDMRDate AcquiredShare TypeNumber of dividend shares acquiredPurchase price per Share
Sinead Gorman25 September 2025SHEL (LSE)2,125.8795  GBP 26.81492
Philippa Bounds25 September 2025SHELL (AMS)0.0059  EUR 30.8342
Philippa Bounds25 September 2025SHEL (LSE)363.32738  GBP 26.81492
Peter Costello25 September 2025SHELL (AMS)            30.19451 EUR 30.8342
Peter Costello25 September 2025SHEL (LSE)          998.23504  GBP 26.81492
Cederic Cremers25 September 2025SHELL (AMS)336.42762  EUR 30.8342
Machteld de Haan25 September 2025SHELL (AMS)290.02952  EUR 30.8342
Machteld de Haan25 September 2025SHEL ADS (NYSE)21.63277  USD 72.23
Robertus Mooldijk25 September 2025SHELL (AMS)700.70275  EUR 30.8342
Andrew Smith25 September 2025SHELL (AMS)418.80768  EUR 30.8342
Rachel Solway25 September 2025SHEL (LSE)84.79864  GBP 26.81492
     
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. 
     
Julie Keefe    
Deputy Company Secretary   
     
ENQUIRIES    
Media: International +44 (0) 207 934 5550; U.S. and Canada: https://www.shell.us/about-us/news-and-insights/media/submit-an-inquiry.html
 

LEI number of Shell plc: 21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70		  
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Sinead
Last Name(s)Gorman
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Financial Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price26.81492
Volume2,125.8795
Total57,005.289
Aggregated information 
Volume 2,125.8795
Price26.81492
Total57,005.289
Date of transaction 25/09/2025
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.8342
Volume0.0059
Total0.182
Aggregated information 
Volume 0.0059
Price30.8342
Total0.182
Date of transaction 25/09/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Philippa
Last Name(s)Bounds
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Legal Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price26.81492
Volume363.32738
Total9,742.595
Aggregated information 
Volume 363.32738
Price26.81492
Total9,742.595
Date of transaction 25/09/2025
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Peter
Last Name(s)Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.8342
Volume30.19451
Total931.024
Aggregated information 
Volume 30.19451
Price30.8342
Total931.024
Date of transaction 25/09/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Peter
Last Name(s)Costello
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Upstream
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price26.81492
Volume998.23504
Total26,767.593
Aggregated information 
Volume 998.23504
Price26.81492
Total26,767.593
Date of transaction 25/09/2025
Place of transactionLondon


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Cederic
Last Name(s)Cremers
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Integrated Gas
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.8342
Volume336.42762
Total10,373.477
Aggregated information 
Volume 336.42762
Price30.8342
Total10,373.477
Date of transaction 25/09/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Machteld
Last Name(s)De Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.8342
Volume290.02952
Total8,942.828
Aggregated information 
Volume 290.02952
Price30.8342
Total8,942.828
Date of transaction 25/09/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Machteld
Last Name(s)De Haan
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Downstream, Renewables and Energy Solutions
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentAmerican Depository Shares (SHEL)
Identification CodeUS7802593050
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyUSD
Price72.23
Volume21.63277
Total1,562.535
Aggregated information 
Volume 21.63277
Price72.23
Total1,562.535
Date of transaction 25/09/2025
Place of transactionNew York


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Robertus
Last Name(s)Mooldijk
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Projects and Technology
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.8342
Volume700.70275
Total21,605.609
Aggregated information 
Volume 700.70275
Price30.8342
Total21,605.609
Date of transaction 25/09/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Andrew
Last Name(s)Smith
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusPresident, Trading and Supply
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyEUR
Price30.8342
Volume418.80768
Total12,913.60
Aggregated information 
Volume 418.80768
Price30.8342
Total12,913.60
Date of transaction 25/09/2025
Place of transactionAmsterdam


1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
First Name(s)Rachel
Last Name(s)Solway
2. Reason for the notification
Position/statusChief Human Resources & Corporate Officer
Initial notification/ amendmentInitial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
Full name of the entityShell plc
Legal Entity Identifier code21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
4. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial instrumentOrdinary shares of €0.07 each
Identification CodeGB00BP6MXD84
Nature of the transactionDividend shares in respect of shares previously delivered under the annual bonus and/or shares previously vested under employee share plans and held in a Share Plan Account.
CurrencyGBP
Price26.81492
Volume84.79864
Total2,273.869
Aggregated information 
Volume 84.79864
Price26.81492
Total2,273.869
Date of transaction 25/09/2025
Place of transactionLondon

